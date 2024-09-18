The 2025 Jeep Gladiator no longer offers a manual transmission option.

The Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid will arrive later in 2025.

With the demise of the six-speed Gladiator, the Toyota Tacoma is the only new pickup in America that offers a manual gearbox.

The Jeep Gladiator received a refresh last year, so there isn't much different for 2025. There is a glaring omission for manual transmission fans for 2025, however. The six-speed stick is officially dead for all trim levels, leaving the company's eight-speed automatic as the only gearbox option.

Another notable Gladiator update for 2025 involves power windows and door locks, which are now standard equipment. Technically speaking, these common features were previously standard on all Gladiator trims except one—the entry-level Sport. Now, even the most basic Gladiator has windows and locks that work at the touch of a button.

As you might expect, the Gladiator's base price is higher. But it's pretty reasonable considering the changes. The 2025 Gladiator Sport starts at $39,995, an increase of $205. That includes Jeep's $1,895 destination charge, which is unchanged from last year. At the top of the Gladiator hierarchy, prices are actually down almost $2,000 for the Mojave and Rubicon. Compared to the Mojave X and Rubicon X, the difference is over $4,000.

Here's a price breakdown for all 2025 Gladiator trims, destination fee included.

Trim Price Gladiator Sport $39,995 Gladiator NightHawk $42,790 Gladiator Sport S $43,495 Gladiator Willys $47,095 Gladiator Mojave $52,995 Gladiator Rubicon $52,995

Other changes for 2025 include two new exterior colors: Fathom Blue and '41, a shade of green inspired by olive drab military vehicles. Owners can also pre-condition the Gladiator's cabin with an available Active Cabin Ventilation feature used through the Jeep Connect mobile app.

We're still waiting on word of the Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid. Jeep says it will officially debut at some point in 2025, and when it does, we assume it will have the same powertrain used in the Wrangler 4xe. As a reminder, it's a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a single electric motor, producing a combined 375 horsepower.

With the demise of the manual in the Gladiator, the only pickup truck left with a stick in America is the Toyota Tacoma.