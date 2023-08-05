After years of dismal sales, the final nail is officially in the coffin for the Nissan Titan. 2024 will see production of the full-size pickup come to an end, and for the time being anyway, there's no mention of a successor in this lucrative segment.

Word of the Titan's demise initially surfaced on August 4 through a leaked internal memo at Nissan, as reported by The Autopian. Motor1.com contacted the automaker directly and a spokesperson confirmed the memo, stating Titan production at the Canton, Mississippi plant would end in the summer of 2024. The spokesperson also stated this would not lead to a workforce reduction.

Here's the official statement from Nissan regarding the Titan's future, and the future of the Canton manufacturing facility:

"Production of the Nissan Titan is scheduled to end summer 2024 at our Canton plant in Mississippi. Under Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision of an electrified future, we are accelerating the process of transforming the Canton plant with the latest in EV manufacturing technology. This will support production of two all-new, all-electric vehicles. There will be no workforce reductions due to this action. Titan has been an important nameplate for Nissan in North America for 20 years, and we’re grateful to the dealers, customers, and thousands of employees who have played pivotal roles throughout Titan's lifecycle."



The news, while not surprising, comes literally two days after the announcement of a new Titan Bronze Edition Package. Purely aesthetic in nature, it adds a plethora of black trim combined with bronze 20-inch wheels. It also comes with word that the Titan is more expensive than ever thanks to a small price increase across the board. The price of entry, however, is way up thanks to Nissan dropping the base S trim. The cheapest 2024 Titan is now the SV at a not-insignificant $47,665.

Will there be a Titan final edition for 2024? We posed the question to Nissan but the automaker declined to comment beyond the Bronze Edition. That also holds true for a potential 20th Anniversary model, as 2024 will indeed mark 20 years since the Titan hit the streets as a 2004 model.

Given the extreme popularity of full-size trucks in North America, Nissan had high hopes of capturing a piece of this profitable pie. But as Toyota also learned with the Tundra, breaking into this Detroit-dominated segment is no easy task. The Titan's best sales year was 2005 when 86,945 units were sold. Just a few years later came the financial crash, sending fuel prices through the roof while cratering Titan sales. Just 19,042 were sold in 2009, and Nissan never really recovered.

We started a Titan death watch back in 2020 when sales plunged 37.5 percent, and rumors of cancellation soon followed. Only 15,063 trucks found buyers in 2022, and through the first half of 2023, sales are down 5.9 percent.