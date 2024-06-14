After 17 years, the R35 Nissan GT-R is going away. Nissan announced Friday that GT-R production for the North American market will end in October, with two special models, Skyline and Takumi Edition to celebrate the world-beating performance car.

We've reached out to Nissan to confirm if GT-R production for other markets will continue beyond October, and we'll update if and when we hear back. But even if the GT-R stays in production beyond October, it surely won't be for very long.

The Skyline Edition is built on the base "Premium" model and comes exclusively in Bayside Blue over a blue interior. It costs $132,985. The Takumi Edition is a slightly tweaked version of the 2024 GT-R T-Spec, painted exclusively in Midnight Purple and sporting carbon-ceramic brakes, gold RAYS forged wheels, and wider front fenders. In the engine bay, there's a gold VIN plate, and red writing on the exterior badges to honor the takumi, master craftsmen, who make the GT-R. It costs $152,985.

Both, as ever, feature a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 making 565 horsepower, a six-speed dual-clutch transaxle, and all-wheel drive. There's no word on production numbers for these limited-edition models.

When it arrived in 2007, the GT-R shocked the performance-car world, punching so far above its weight. It remade the world in its image, forcing so many other automakers to work hard to beat the killer Nissan. But in the years since, Nissan has struggled, and as the performance cars have moved on, the GT-R has only received iterative updates and two facelifts over its 17 years.

In a release, Nissan said that"[w]hile the R35 GT-R leaves an unforgettable legacy, Nissan is now hyperfocused on the future and the next era of exciting innovation in performance." Nissan has shown an electric GT-R concept, the Hyper Force, but it might not arrive until the end of the decade.