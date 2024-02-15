Pour one out for the Quads. We're talking about the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which have delighted performance fans for years with twin-turbocharged V-6 power. As we slide through February, we now have official word that 2024 will be the end of the Quadrifoglio. Or rather, the Quadrifoglio as we know it, anyway.

In this case, the official word comes from the very top – Alfa's Head of North American Operations Larry Dominique. In a post on Linkedin, he announced the final Quadrifoglio orders will be filled by late April, with production ending in June.

Here is his statement:

"Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Performance Models Bid Farwell to North America, For Now. It’s time to get to your local Alfa Romeo dealer! 2024 represents the final opportunity to order a Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio with a 505-horsepower bi-turbo V-6! This is the final chance to own a Quadrifoglio with only combustion engine technology as we continue our metamorphosis to an electrified future, but this is not the end of the story. I look forward to presenting the next chapter in the four-leaf clover’s journey. The opportunity to order a 2024 Giulia Quadrifoglio or Stelvio Quadrifoglio will close to North America at the end of April 2024. The last internal-only combustion-powered Quadrifoglio models for US and Canada will exit the Cassino plant in June 2024."

His words were also confirmed by Stellantis on X.

Sad as this might be for some, Dominique's words clearly imply that something else with Quadrifoglio branding is in the works. Whatever it is, electrification is virtually guaranteed, and not simply because Dominique made it a point to say "this is the final chance to own a Quadrifoglio with only combustion engine technology." It's no secret that Alfa Romeo is steering toward an electric future, emphasized by the painfully gorgeous 33 Stradale. Unveiled last August as the company's last internal combustion supercar, it's also available as a pure EV.

The Giulia and Stelvio aren't supercars, but rumors of next-generation electric variants have circulated for quite some time. And with Euro 7 regulations easing up, the boosted 2.9-liter V-6 still has a future. We've certainly seen plenty of performance models from numerous brands utilize hybrid powertrains not for efficiency, but serious performance. It's reasonable to think the same could happen here.

We reached out to Alfa Romeo for some additional information on all this, but Dominique's statement is the extent to which the company is commenting. That includes a comment on whether Quadrifoglio models will remain in Europe, since his social post specifically mentioned North America. However, we can tell you that lower-spec versions of the Giulia and Stelvio with the 2.0-liter engine will live on for the immediate future.