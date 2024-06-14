Pour one out for the Jaguar F-Type, one of the prettiest and most underrated sports cars of our time. We knew production was ending after Jaguar rolled out the 75 Special Edition in 2022, but now it's officially official: This is the last F-Type ever. Forever.

This F-Type pays tribute to the E-Type with a special paint job and a custom leather interior. The exterior is finished in Giola Green with a black soft top, and the interior sports tan Windsor leather. The final E-type from 1974 had the exact same configuration.

It's not just a sendoff for the car itself, but for Jaguar's iconic 5.0-liter V-8 engine, too. Here it makes 444 horsepower, while more potent SVR versions had up to 575 horsepower. As Jaguar transitions to electric vehicles, with the first electric GT car scheduled for 2025, this is the last V-8 in Jaguar history.

But this particular car won’t be available to customers. This F-Type will head to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust in the UK. The trust has been around since 1983 and houses hundreds of rare Jaguar and Daimler models, dating as far back as the late 1800s.

Prior to production ending, Jaguar sent off its beloved sports car with special variants like the 75 Special Edition, which had 567 hp. The ZP Edition was limited to 150 examples worldwide and paid homage to the E-Type with custom paint and racing roundels on the doors. And in 2020, Jaguar offered a Heritage 60 edition, which brought back the iconic Sherwood Green paint.

Jaguar sold 87,731 examples of the F-Type in its 10-year production run, 15,000 more than the E-Type ever did. And it will be missed.