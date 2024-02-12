Ford brought mass-market motoring to the United States when it introduced the Model T in 1908 as one of the first affordable automobiles in the country. More than 100 years later and the brand still plays a vital role as one of the biggest and best-selling automakers in America.

Last year the F-Series was the best-selling vehicle in the US for the 42nd consecutive year, with more than 750,000 units sold. And the Explorer SUV wasn't far behind with 186,799 units sold.

The modern Ford range features an entry in nearly every segment, from performance vehicles and SUVs, to pickups, commercial models, and even EVs. The only segment not represented in the US ford lineup, sadly, is sedans. Regardless, the company has 20 new or lightly refreshed vehicles that you'll be able to take home in 2024.

Price: $41,025

Ford has several SUVs in its lineup, but the Bronco fills a special niche. It's a retro-styled, off-road-capable vehicle that competes directly against the Jeep Wrangler. You can even remove its doors and lower the roof for fresh air. Buyers have a long list of trims to choose from: Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, Heritage Edition, Wildtrak, Everglades, and the range-topping Raptor. Most of these grades are available in two- or four-door bodies.

The base turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine makes 275 horsepower (or 300 horsepower on premium fuel) and the upgraded turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 produces 315 horsepower (or 330 horsepower on premium fuel). Buyers can select a 10-speed automatic and a seven-speed manual transmission, all of them come standard with four-wheel drive.

Price: $91,930

Ford uses the Raptor branding for its high-performance off-road models, and the Bronco is no exception. The range-topping Bronco has rugged upgrades like Fox Live Valve shocks, 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, and a reinforced frame. The result is 13.1 inches of ground clearance for easily getting over hazards.

Under the hood, there's a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making 418 horsepower. The 10-speed automatic is the sole gearbox – no seven-speed manual for the range-topping Bronco. Four-wheel drive is the only available configuration, but this is the setup you'd want for a vehicle so focused on getting dirty.

Price: $32,825

Let's say you like the Bronco's boxy aesthetic but don't need such a brawny SUV. In that case, the Bronco Sport might be the perfect compromise. Unlike the full-on Bronco's body-on-frame construction, the Sport uses a modified version of the Escape's architecture. While not as capable off-road, it is comfortable on the road, where most drivers spend 99 percent of their time.

Buyers have lots of Bronco Sport trim levels to pick from. There's Big Bend, Heritage, Free Wheeling, Outer Banks, and Badlands. Depending on the grade, the SUV can have a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder making 181 horsepower or a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 250 horsepower. Both powerplants come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Price: $39,960

Get your Ford Edge while you still can. The five-passenger SUV from Ford is still available for the 2024 model year, but it won't be for 2025. The Edge is smaller than the Explorer but larger than the Escape, which makes it the Goldilocks of crossovers for some buyers.

Customers can get the Edge in SE, SEL, ST-Line, Titanium, and ST trims. The four lowest grades come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 250 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic. Getting the range-topping ST gets buyers a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 producing 335 hp and a seven-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is standard throughout the lineup.

Price: $30,990

Even though it received a comprehensive refresh in 2023, the Escape is another SUV that won't be around for the 2025 model year. But for 2024, this SUV has sharper look and new technology. Plus, it's the only current vehicle from the company with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Escape has six trim levels: Active, ST-Line, ST-Line Select, ST-Line Elite, Platinum, and Plug-In Hybrid. The base engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder producing 180 horsepower. There's also a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 250 hp and a hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a total output of 192 hp.

The PHEV also uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, but the power figure increases to 210 hp. The powertrain provides a 37-mile range solely on electric power.

Price: $57,250

The Expedition is the biggest SUV Ford offer, with room for up to eight occupants. The immense model is available in two body configurations: the standard length and the extended Max variant, which is 11.9 inches longer. The big rig can tow up to 9,300 pounds with the optional Heavy-Duty Trailer Towing Package.

The Expedition is available in XL STX, XLT, Limited, Timberline, King Ranch, and Platinum grades. The Expedition comes with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 producing 380, 400, or 440 horsepower depending on the trim level. All of them use a 10-speed automatic. The vehicle comes standard with rear-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive is an option.

Price: $41,220

The 2025 Ford Explorer goes on sale in the second quarter of 2024, and the SUV has some significant upgrades. It's the brand's first model to use the new Digital Experience infotainment equipment with more processing power and better graphics. Occupants view this fresh look on a 13.2-inch screen on the dashboard.

The 2025 Explorer has four trim levels instead of the previous eight. Buyers can select Active, ST-Line, ST, and Platinum grades. The updated Explorer retains the same powertrain lineup, with a base turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder making 300 horsepower. A turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 makes 400 hp, and this engine is standard on the ST grade and optional for the Platinum model. The SUV only comes with a 10-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option.

Price: $38,565

The Ford F-150 is a titan of the auto industry. Not only is it a perennial best seller, but the truck often introduces innovations to the segment, like the 13th generation extensively adopting aluminum body panels. Ford just updated the F-150 for the 2024 model year. It gets a more squared-off front end and receives the Pro Access Tailgate, combining a swing-out door and a drop-down opening.

The F-150 is available in XL, STX, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, Tremor, Raptor, and Raptor R grades (more about the latter two below). The least powerful engine is the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 making 325 horsepower. There's also a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 400 hp and a 5.0-liter V8 with 400 hp, as well as a hybrid-assisted twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 producing 430 hp. A 10-speed automatic is the only available gearbox, while rear- and four-wheel drive configurations are both available.

Price: $79,975

Ford makes the F-150 in various flavors – and the most powerful of the bunch is the Raptor model. The F-150 Raptor is a high-horsepower off-roader made for the enthusiast buyer.

A twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 pumps out 450 horsepower, and it hooks up to a 10-speed automatic with four-wheel drive. In addition, there's an upgraded suspension with Fox Racing Live-Valve shocks and bigger tires for handling rugged conditions.

Price: $111,550

Some folks need the biggest, baddest truck on the block. The F-150 Raptor R is that truck. Most of the mechanicals from the regular Raptor carry over, but the engine here is totally unique. And more powerful.

Rather than a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, the Raptor R has a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 under the hood. The latest variant of this powertrain makes 720 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque.

Price: $51,990

The F-150 Lightning is Ford's entry into the burgeoning electric truck market. Right now, it primarily challenges the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, and GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Competitors like the Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Ram 1500 REV are on the horizon.

Customers can get the Lightning in Pro, XLT, Lariant, and Premium trim levels. As standard, the two electric motors make 452 horsepower and come with a 98.0-kilowatt-hour net-capacity battery. This setup gives the truck a 240-mile range.

As an upgrade, a dual-motor setup offers 580 hp and a 131.0-kWh net pack. On the Platinum grade, the range is 300 miles. It's 320 miles for the XLT and Lariat.

Price: $46,965

The Ford F-Series Super Duty lineup comprises the F-250, F-350, and F-450, which has a dual-wheel rear axle. These are trucks for folks who need significant towing or payload capabilities. Ford just updated the pickup for the 2023 model.

The Super Duty family has loads of trim options to choose from. The choices are F-250 XL, F-350 XL, F-450 XL, F-250 XLT, F-350 XLT, F-450 XLT, F-250 Lariat, F-350 Lariat, F-450 Lariat, F-250 King Ranch, F-350 King Ranch, F-450 King Ranch, F-250 Platinum, F-350 Platinum, F-450 Platinum, F-250 Limited, F-350 Limited, and F-450 Limited, which costs $106,025.

All of these trim levels should hint at the many powertrains available. The least powerful engine is a 6.8-liter V8 making 400 horsepower. There's also a 7.3-liter V8 producing 430 hp, the turbodiesel 6.7-liter V8 with 475 hp, and a high-output version of the diesel powerplant offering 500 hp. All of them come with a 10-speed automatic, and there's a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive.

Price: $25,410

For customers who just need to haul mulch occasionally rather than a fully loaded horse trailer, the Ford Maverick is the brand's smallest pickup.

Ford offers the Maverick in three core trim levels: XL, XLT, and Lariat. There's even a special Tremor off-road model. All versions come with either a hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 162 horsepower with a CVT, or a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder offering 250 hp with an eight-speed automatic.

Price: $32,515

The Ford Mustang is the first and only traditional car on this list – meaning it's not a crossover, pickup truck, SUV, or van. The iconic pony car is all new for the 2024 model year. It comes with a new exterior, interior, and drivetrain.

Despite being a fresh product, buyers have several choices when selecting their 2024 Mustang. There are six trim levels: EcoBoost Fastback, EcoBoost Premium Fastback, GT Fastback, GT Premium Fastback, Dark Horse, and Dark Horse Premium. Plus, the EcoBoost and GT powertrains are available in hardtop or convertible configurations.

There are three powertrains currently available. The base setup is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder making 315 horsepower with a 10-speed automatic. The GT comes with a 5.0-liter V8 producing 480 hp, and the choice of a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic gearbox. Finally, the Dark Horse also uses a 5.0-liter V8, but it makes 500 hp. There are six-speed manual and 10-speed automatic gearbox choices.

Price: $44,795

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the brand's bestselling EV – with 40,771 deliveries in 2023. It combines a crossover-like exterior aesthetic with the classic pony car name. Plus, all trims have an electric powertrain.

The lineup includes the Select, Premium, California Route 1, and GT grades. The two lesser trims offer rear- or all-wheel-drive configurations, while the top pair only comes with AWD.

Depending on the trim level, buyers can select a 70.0 kWh, 72.0 kWh, or 91.0 kWh battery, providing as much as 312 miles of range. The power levels include 266 hp, 290 hp, 311 hp, 346 hp, and 480 hp outputs.

Price: $34,265

The Ford Ranger occupies the spot in the company's pickup lineup between the smaller Maverick and the bigger F-150. It's still capable as a light work truck but is not a vehicle you'd choose to haul a trailer full of hay or horses. Although, the vast majority of folks don't need to accomplish those tasks.

The midsized pickup is available in XL, XLT, Lariat, and Raptor trims. All of them except the Raptor offer a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive.

The non-Raptor variants offer two engines. The base powerplant is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder making 270 horsepower. A twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder producing 315 hp is also available. The only gearbox option is a 10-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is an option.

Price: $57,065

Like the Bronco and F-150, the Raptor version of the Ranger turns up the performance dial to create a more powerful and more rugged pickup. The upgrades include a set of 2.5-inch Fox Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks. There are also chassis reinforcements to stiffen the truck. The vehicle rides on 17-inch wheels with 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain K03 tires.

Under the hood, there's a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 producing 405 horsepower. Like the other trims, the only gearbox is a 10-speed automatic, and four-wheel drive is standard on the Raptor.

Price: $48,895

The Ford Transit is the brand's van for customers looking to haul lots of cargo or several people. There's even the Trail model with a taller ride height and all-terrain tires for folks tackling rough roads and trails.

Ford offers the Transit in cargo and passenger configurations. Low, medium, and high roof variants are available, in addition to regular, long, and long-el lengths. There are also cutaway and chassis cab versions for commercial customers who need to customize the van to their specific needs.

The Transit is available with a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 making 275 horsepower or a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 producing 310 hp. Both engines hook up to a 10-speed automatic. Rear- and all-wheel drive configurations are available.

Price: $47,890

As its name implies, the E-Transit is the electric version of the van. Buyers can select regular, long, and extended lengths. Plus, there are low, medium, and high roof heights. Cargo, cutaway, and chassis cab bodies are available.

The sole powertrain is a 266-hp electric motor powering the rear wheels. A 68-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides a 126-mile range for the low-roof cargo van configuration.

Price $35,995

If you're looking for a smaller van than the Transit, then the Transit Connect is your answer. Technically, Ford discontinued the model at the end of 2023. However, it is still on the automaker's website, and the company is still selling the remaining vans. In fact, Ford sold more Transit Connects in January 2024 than it moved in January 2023.

The Transit Connect is available in short- and long-wheelbase configurations. Like the larger van, there are cargo and passenger versions. Buyers can get a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 162 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There's also a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 169 hp that connects to a six-speed automatic. All of them are front-wheel drive.