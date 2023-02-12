Listen to this article

The GMC Sierra EV follows the Hummer EV as the truck division’s second battery-powered pickup. But whereas the Hummer is more of a high-priced plaything, the GMC Sierra EV – while still pricey in its own right – will be a more conventional choice for electric truck buyers.

Think of the Sierra EV as an alternative to some of the already established players like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1S. The styling is more traditional than the Hummer, the interior is clean and tech-heavy, and the bed can be used for actual truck duty.

The GMC won't go on sale until later this year, and when it does, the Denali Edition 1 will be pretty pricey. Some of the more affordable trims won't even be available until 2025. But here's what you can expect of the GMC Sierra EV until then.

What’s Under The "Hood?"

Technically, the only thing under the hood is storage. Like the Hummer EV, the GMC Sierra EV has a sizable front trunk, or "frunk." But in terms of performance, the Denali Edition 1 packs the most power. Its electric drivetrain and front and rear motors give it 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque, with the ability to hit 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. Other models like the Elevation and AT4 won't be as powerful, and as mentioned, those two versions aren't scheduled to go on sale until later next year.

The Sierra EV also borrows a unique trick from the Hummer with a four-wheel steering mode and a Crabwalk function that allows the truck to move diagonally at low speeds. The standard air ride suspension can also raise or lower the truck by as much as two inches.

How Much Can It Tow And Haul?

The Sierra EV can tow up to 9,500 pounds and haul up to 1,300 pounds of payload. For now, this truck will only be available as a crew cab with an integrated 5-foot, 11-inch cargo bed. But the Sierra EV's trump card is the MultiPro Midgate. Like the old Chevrolet Avalanche, there's a pass-through from the bed to the cabin that creates up to 10 feet and 10 inches of available storage with the second row of seats folded flat. The MultiPro tailgate from the standard gas Sierra also carries over.

What’s The Range And Charging?

The top-end Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 has 400 miles of driving range according to estimates. The Elevation and AT4 will likely have smaller battery packs, and thus, a bit less range. But since all versions of the Sierra EV use the same GM Ultium platform, that means they will all be capable of 350-kilowatt fast charging, allowing the Sierra to recoup 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes with a DC fast charger.

Can It Power Your House?

It can. Similar to the Lightning, the Sierra EV acts as a mobile generator in case of emergencies. GMC says a fully charged Sierra can power the essentials of a home for up to 21 days, provided you have the necessary equipment to hook it up. On top of that, the Sierra’s Power Station Pro feature will supply 10.2 kilowatts of on-board power through 10 outlets, with the ability to charge other EVs.

What Kind Of Tech Will It Have?

The Sierra EV has a massive 16.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen on the dash. There’s also an 11.8-inch digital instrument cluster just behind the steering wheel and a head-up display on the Denali Edition 1. The Sierra EV also adopts GM’s hands-free Super Cruise safety system as well as 14 cameras, a Bose surround sound system, and s hands-free start.

How Much Will It Cost?

The base Sierra EV Elevation model will start at $51,695 with the destination fee included. But that version won’t be available until later in 2024. The AT4 model arrives at the same time, but no pricing information has been released on that version. The Denali Edition 1 will be the first Sierra EV to market and cost $108,695.