Few automotive brands are as iconic as Chevrolet. It launched back in 1911, became part of General Motors in 1918, and is still thriving over 100 years later. The company offers something for just about everyone, from pickup trucks and SUVs, to work vans, sports cars, EVs, and even a lingering sedan.

If you're thinking of a new Chevrolet purchase, here's a quick reference guide for everything you'll find at your local Bow Tie dealership in 2024. All prices include destination charges, which vary from $1,095 to $1,995 depending on the vehicle.

Price: $36,795

228 - 308 Horsepower

Carrying over from 2023, the Blazer is Chevrolet's sportiest five-passenger crossover in the lineup. Trims includle the entry-level 2LT, 3LT, RS, and Premier, and it’s available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Under the hood are two engine options, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 228 horsepower or a 308-hp 3.6-liter V6. Both are connected to a nine-speed automatic.

Price: $56,715

288 - 557 Horsepower

Range: 279 - 324 Miles

Distinctive styling separates the electric Blazer from its combustion counterpart. LT is the entry-level trim, followed by RS and, eventually, the range-topping Blazer SS. LT and RS offer dual electric motors on all trim levels, though the SS is where you’ll find the maximum output of 557 horsepower. A rear-wheel-drive RS offers 340 horsepower with a 102-kilowatt-hour battery, while 85 kilowatt-hours is standard on non-SS AWD trims. Pricing isn’t available yet for the SS, which is expected to go on sale in the spring of 2024.

Price: $32,495

335 - 650 Horsepower

Production for Chevy’s iconic pony car ends in January, so if you want a 2024 Camaro you better act fast. The final year still offers buyers V6 or V8 power, including the 650-horsepower supercharged ZL1, and a choice of manual or automatic transmissions. LT, LT1, SS, and ZL1 trims are offered in coupe or convertible format, but don’t be surprised if you see dealer markups on pricing. Chevrolet has said the Camaro will return, but when it does, there probably won’t be a combustion engine under the hood.

Price: TBA

237 - 310 Horsepower

Chevrolet launched the third-generation midsize Colorado pickup for the 2023 model year, and you can expect more of the same for 2024. Six trim levels are available, starting with WT and topping out with the hardcore ZR2 Bison. All of them get the same turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, but it’s tuned to generate either 237 or 310 horsepower. Four-wheel drive is standard save for WT and LT trims, which offer buyers a two-wheel-drive option.

Price: $69,995

490 - 670 Horsepower

America’s quintessential sports car will be available in three very different flavors for 2024. The Stingray remains the starting point with its 490-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine. Pricewise, the all-wheel-drive E-Ray hybrid is mid-pack with a combined 655 horsepower. The Z06 features the high-revving DOHC 5.5-liter V8, and all are available as coupes with removable tops, or proper convertibles.

Price $27,995

175 Horsepower

We’re on the cusp of a new Equinox, but it’s not arriving until the 2025 model year. As such, 2024 is a carryover with all trims still featuring Chevy’s turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. Those trims include the entry-level LS, midrange LT, sporty RS, and range-topping Premier. All are offered with front-wheel or all-wheel drive, sending power to the ground through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Price: $34,995

210 - 288 Horsepower

Range: 250 - 319 miles (est.)

While the combustion-powered Equinox is old, the Ultium-based electric version is brand new. It’s so new that Chevrolet hasn’t released full information yet on the entry-level LT expected to go on sale midway into 2024. It launches with the sporty RS available with a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain, which should reach dealerships in early 2024.

Price: $39,895

276 - 401 Horsepower

If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. The Chevrolet Express has existed in its current generation since 2003, and it still serves as a faithful full-size van in cargo or passenger format. Available in 1500, 2500, and 3500 variants with WT, LS or LT trim levels, buyers can get big cargo space or seating for 15 people. The base 4.3-liter V6 engine is good for 276 horsepower, while the optional 6.6-liter V8 makes 401 horsepower.

Price: $26,195

163 Horsepower

The Malibu is the last Chevrolet sedan standing, and a new generation could be coming in 2025. For now, the stalwart four-door soldiers on in LS, RS, or LT trim, offering drivers a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It powers the front wheels using a CVT, and if you like blue, Chevy now offers Lakeshore Blue Metallic as an exterior color option.

Price: $38,795

305 - 420 Horsepower

There are choices aplenty for full-size Chevy half-ton truck buyers in 2024. A single-cab design is still available, along with double cab and crew cabs paried with various bed lengths. Four engines are offered, with the turbocharged 2.7-liter four cylinder and an eight-speed automatic serving as the base powertrain. The 3.0-liter Duramax, 5.3-liter V8, and 6.2-liter V8 all use a 10-speed automatic. Nine trim levels are offered, starting with the work-friendly WT and ramping up to the hardcore ZR2 off-roader and premium High Country pickup.

Price: $46,395

401 - 470 Horsepower

The heavy-duty Silverado lineup receives a modest refresh for the 2024 model year. Minor changes to the front-end styling are offset by major updates inside, including a pair of landscape-oriented digital screens measuring 12.3 inches for the driver, and 13.4 inches for he center infotainment system. Two 6.6-liter V8 engines are offered – one gasoline, one diesel – and trims range from a standard-cab WT to a Crew Cab dually in posh High Country trim. For buyers seeking a proper workhorse, the Silverado HD 3500 can carry 7,234 pounds or tow a maximum of 36,000 pounds.

Price: $61,195

277 - 420 Horsepower

A refreshed Suburban is on-deck for 2025, but 2024 models still have much to offer. The three-row SUV is offered in six trims, starting with the entry-level LS and maxing out in luxurious High Country format. All offer 2WD or 4WD choices save for the Z71, which is exclusively 4WD. Three engines are available, the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel, and 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter V8s.

Price: $58,195

277 - 420 Horsepower

If you know the Suburban, you know Tahoe. It’s available in the same six trim levels – LS through High Country – and it features the same three engine choices, namely the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel, 5.3-liter V8, and 6.2-liter V8. Its slightly smaller size means a slightly smaller price tag, and like the Suburban, a refreshed model is coming for 2025.

Price: $24,395

137 - 155 Horsepower

The compact Trailblazer offers sharp styling and a handsome interior for price-conscious buyers. Refreshed for 2024, the Trailblazer includes a standard-issue 11.0-inch infotainment screen and an 8.0-inch driver display, among other features. Powertrain choices are a pair of turbocharged three-cylinder engines; front-wheel drive models use a CVT while all-wheel-drive Trailblazers have the larger 1.3-liter engine exclusively with a nine-speed automatic. It’s available in four trim levels: LS, LT, Activ, and RS.

Price: TBA

328 Horsepower

Updated extensively for 2024, the three-row Traverse is larger and more powerful than its predecessor. A new turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine makes 328 horsepower, driving the front wheels in standard configuration with an eight-speed automatic. Inside you’ll find a standard 17.7-inch infotainment screen, more interior space, and there are new Z71 and RS trim levels in addition to LS and LT versions.

Price: $21,495

137 Horsepower

Like the Traverse and Trailblazer, the small Trax is updated for 2024. Sharp styling outside is matched with fresh interior featuring an available 11.0-inch infotainment screen. The only powertrain is a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine connected to a six-speed automatic, turning the front wheels (AWD isn’t available). You can have your Trax in four flavors: LS, RS, LT and Activ.