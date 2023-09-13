The 2024 Ford F-150 is all about the details, because frankly, at a glance you would struggle to see how this refreshed truck is different from the outgoing rig. There's updated styling at the front, and at the back, a keen eye will catch the lines of Ford's new Pro Access Tailgate. Moving inside you'll find a familiar layout, though new colors and tech features may take you by surprise.

The face of the 2024 F-150 is a familiar one, but everything at the nose is slightly different. Ford is literally squaring up the truck's chin with redesigned headlights that feature new LED strips forming a C-shape on the corners. Moving down, a new bumper design also incorporates C elements and rectangles. Grille styles are still trim-specific, but Ford now blends the grille neatly into the headlights for a "coast-to-coast" design. The result brings fresh symmetry to the F-150's face, from the STX package and its retro-themed egg crate grille to the Tremor's orange-trimmed mouth.

At the rear, we come to arguably the biggest news with the Pro Access Tailgate. This is Ford's long-awaited response to trick tailgates from Ram, Chevrolet, and GMC, incorporating a simple swing-out door in the middle of a traditional drop-down gate. It opens in three increments – 37 degrees, 70 degrees, and 100 degrees – allowing easy access to items in the bed. The first increment is shallow enough to open with a trailer attached, and Ford incorporates a new storage box into the bed behind the passenger wheel. If you don't opt for the Power Boost system, a second storage box is located on the driver's side.

The storage boxes are standard issue across the lineup, but the Pro Access Tailgate isn't. It's part of a $1,620 Bed Utility Package on Lariat and Tremor trims, and standard on higher trims. For 2024 at least, it's not offered on XL or XLT trucks.

Speaking of trims, the entry-level F-150 is still the XL but at the other end of the spectrum, a new Platinum Plus trim replaces Limited as the flagship luxury truck. Ford has dropped the naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6 base engine from the lineup; the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 takes over as the standard mill with 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. It lives with Ford's 5.0-liter V8, the bread-and-butter 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, and the hybrid powertrain, all unchanged for 2024. As for the F-150 Raptor R, it still wields the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 but Ford has teased a power increase. Details will come at a later date.

In the tech world, the 2024 F-150 gains an optional heads-up display for the first time. All trucks are now properly digital with standard 12-inch driver and center touchscreens for every trim. LED headlights are also standard, and Ford includes 10 driver-assist systems in the standard-issue suite of gear. Sync 4 is the operating system, and BlueCruise version 1.2 is available with hands-free lane change and improved lane-keep functionality. Exterior cameras can now show two views simultaneously on the center screen, depending on the chosen drive mode.

Ford Stolen Vehicle Services is a new theft-deterrent system available through the Ford app, which can notify the owner of possible nefarious activity and contact authorities within 30 seconds. Exit Warning is also offered, alerting occupants to vehicles or pedestrians approaching from behind.

As with most refreshes, there are some new colors and wheel packages available. Ford is taking a curious food-themed approach with a Smoked Truffle interior shade exclusive to Platinum Plus, and Medium Dark Smoked Truffle with mushroom tones on other trims. F-150 Raptor and Tremor get a new modular front bumper which can be decked out with dealer-installed Ford Performance upgrades like winches or light bars. The Raptor gains new dual-valve Fox shocks and an exclusive exterior color called Shelter Green. And if you like black, Ford offers all kinds of black appearance packages.

Pricing for the 2024 Ford F-150 will be announced at a later date. For reference, the 2023 F-150 starts at $35,830, though that includes the now-discontinued 3.3-liter V6. It's $37,715 with the 2.7-liter engine, and at the far end of the spectrum, the also-discontinued 2023 Limited is $85,650. However the pricing shakes down, Ford says it reduced F-150 configurations by 90 percent without removing notable options. That almost certainly means more items relegated to packages, and we will learn more about that closer to the 2024 F-150's on-sale date.