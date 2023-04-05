Listen to this article

When the 2025 Ram 1500 REV debuted in February 2023, the unveiling did not include many technical specs about the electric pickup. Now, the company is ready to get into the nitty-gritty about the truck, including its maximum range of 500 miles.

Ram confirms the 1500 REV produces 654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque. This is enough to reach 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. Plus, the truck can tow up to 14,000 pounds and has a payload as high as 2,700 pounds. The water-fording depth is up to 24 inches.

Specifically, the 1500 REV has two, 250-kilowatt electric drive modules – one at each axle. They combine the motor, gearbox, and inverter into a unit. The one in front is able to disconnect and let the wheels spin freely to improve efficiency in certain situations. The piece at the back includes an electronic-locking rear differential.

The Ram 1500 REV is available with two batteries. The standard one has a capacity of 168 kilowatt-hours and provides an estimated range of 350 miles. An optional 229-kWh pack boosts the projected distance to 500 miles between charges. The company also teases an XR trim with what the truckmaker claims is a "class-shattering range."

The truck supports 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kilowatts. That's enough to recoup 110 miles of range in 10 minutes. The system supports vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging. The onboard power hookup can provide up to 7.2 kilowatts, and the available plug in the frunk offers 3.6 kilowatts. An owner can use both simultaneously.

The truck rides on an active-leveling air suspension with adaptive dampers and a multi-link, independent rear suspension. Drivers can select five suspension modes: Entry/Exit, Aero, Normal, Off-Road 1, and Off-Road 2. Ram isn't explaining the differences between the settings at this time. The available tires include 22-inch diameter 275/50 Pirelli Scorpion all-season rubber.

Ram also announces that the electric truck is available with a power-opening frunk. There are 15 cubic feet of storage space in there. At the other end, the RamBox is available. It's a locking storage area with a 115-volt outlet inside and space for gear.

Inside, the Ram REV is available with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an up to 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch passenger display. The standard info screen is 12.0 inches. Other available tech amenities include a digital rearview mirror and a 10.0-inch head-up display. Regen buttons allow for selecting a normal or one-pedal mode.

The 1500 REV is available in five trim levels: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, and the range-topping Tungsten with features like a 23-speaker Klipsch stereo, power tailgate, Indigo/Sea Salt interior upholstery, suede headliner, and metal trim in the cabin. A hands-free driver-assist system will be an option.

