After several years of supply chain and pandemic issues, 2023 turned out to be a banner year for new car sales. Even as vehicles become increasingly more expensive, nearly every automaker reported an increase in sales in 2023 – some improving by as much as double digits compared to the previous year.

Looking back on the year that was, we dug through the annual sales reports of automakers big and small to find out which vehicles were most successful. It's no surprise that pickup trucks and SUVs still rule American roads, but there are some surprising changes among the 20 best sellers for 2023.

750,789 Units

Are you surprised? The Ford F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in America for years and the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a decade, and that likely won’t change soon. Fans of General Motors will point out that combined sales of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra sales are technically higher, but those are two different models within the GM portfolio. At the end of 2023, F-Series finished up a stout 14.8 percent.

555,148 Units

After a few close years of sparring with Ram, the Silverado ended 2023 with a strong second-place finish behind Ford. The Silverado beat Ram by more than 110,000 units, finishing the year with a 6.1-percent increase compared to 2022.

444,926 Units

While its crosstown rivals enjoyed positive year-over-year growth, Ram sales shrunk just a tad in 2023 with a 1 percent decline. A facelifted model debuts this year as a 2025 model year, which could help Ram’s numbers. However, it will be the first Ram truck in over 20 years without a Hemi V8 option, so it will be interesting to see how next year’s numbers ultimately shake out.

434,943 Units

Get ready for the first of many Toyotas on this list. The RAV4 is America’s most popular SUV, and in 2023, it was 8.4 percent more popular than last year. That’s not bad considering the current-generation model is nearing the end of its lifespan. Rumors say we could see a new or facelifted RAV4 as early as this year.

403,897 Units (est.)

The Tesla Model Y was crowned the best-selling vehicle in the world for 2022. Unfortunately, Tesla doesn’t break out sales stats by region. So while we list the Model Y as the fifth best-selling vehicle in America last year, with a 16-percent increase, this figure is an estimate from Tesla sales trackers at EVadoption.com – so there could be a discrepancy. Regardless, with the Model Y’s global popularity, there is good reason to believe these figures are close to accurate.

361,457 Units

Like Toyota, Honda has a few vehicles on the list and it starts with the ever-popular CR-V. And it was very popular in 2023, logging a significant 51.8 percent year-over-year jump. That’s fueled by the launch of the sixth-generation model, which came in September 2022 for the 2023 model year.

295,737 Units

The lowest-selling full-size pickup from Detroit is still number seven overall for the year. The Silverado’s upscale sibling had a better year percentage-wise, posting a 22.4-percent increase.

290,649 Units

Sedans aren’t dead, and the Toyota Camry is proof of that. It retains the title of best-selling sedan in America, proving more popular than notable SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chevrolet Equinox, and Ford Explorer. Sales were nearly stagnant in 2023, though, dropping slightly by 1.5 percent. That should change next year with the arrival of the 2025 model.

271,458 Units

There’s just one Nissan in the top 20, but it’s a biggie. The Rouge could arguably be the most popular SUV that nobody expects thanks to a tremendous 45.6 year-over-year increase for 2023. It still isn’t selling at pre-pandemic levels, but the Rogue is still an in-demand vehicle for buyers in the States.

244,594 Units

The current-generation Grand Cherokee is just a couple of years old, and sales are still strong thanks to the arrival of the three-row option just a few years back. 2023 was one of its best sales years in recent memory, finishing up 10 percent versus 2022.

234,768 Units

Outside of the Detroit brands, the Toyota Tacoma is the best-selling truck. Sales were slightly down for 2023, showing a 1.1-percent dip. However, that’s not bad considering the new 2024 model is waiting in the wings. It debuted earlier in 2023 and reached dealerships late, so don’t be surprised if next year’s stats are better.

232,370 Units

Toyota doesn’t just have the best-selling sedan, it also has the best-selling compact car. And Corolla sales were up 4.6 percent through 2023 despite the current model being several years old and due for an update.

213,000 Units (est.)

As with the Model Y, sales statistics for the Model 3 are just estimates considering Tesla doesn’t provide region-specific breakdowns. But there’s no denying the Model 3 is a popular vehicle with an estimated 213,000 units delivered in 2023, and price drops through the year certainly brought buyers into showrooms.

212,701 Units

Holding steady with just a 0.3-percent year-over-year increase, the Equinox is Chevrolet’s best-selling SUV by a wide margin. It’s also several years old at this point, but a next-generation model should debut this year. Leaked images from China point to styling cues similar to the electric Equinox EV.

209,624 Units

The only vehicle from Korea in the top 20 is the Hyundai Tucson, and it had a very good year. Sales were up 20 percent, and they could go up further this year. A facelifted model debuted at the end of 2023, bringing minor changes outside and a significant refresh to the interior.

200,381 Units

Honda buyers are flocking to the Civic. Sales jumped 49.6 percent in 2023, though 2022 was admittedly a down year. It’s not back to pre-pandemic levels just yet, but the current generation’s sharp interior design with subdued exterior cues seems to be appealing to buyers.

197,947 Units

Accord sales are up, too – 28 percent to be specific. Although 197,947 units is still far from the Accord’s heyday in the 1990s when sales often topped 400,000. Still, it’s a sedan that’s surviving in an SUV world, with stats good enough to make the top 20.

186,799 Units

The Explorer is also far removed from its sales peak of nearly 500,000 units in the early 2000s. And amid a sea of year-over-year increases, the SUV dropped 10 percent through 2023. A mid-cycle refresh should come later this year, which may help boost sales for 2024.

169,543 Units

The current Highlander dates back to 2020, which isn’t necessarily old, but it’s overdue due for an update. That might explain the 23.9-percent sales drop it experienced last year, though some of those buyers could be shifting to the Grand Highlander which debuted early in the year.

161,814 Units

Barely making the top 20 is the Subaru Outback, bringing its wagon mojo to the mix. The current generation launched in 2020 and it still stands out in a sea of SUVs, especially in Wilderness trim which adds some off-roading vibes to the five-seater. Sales were up 9.9 percent last year.

FAQs What Is The Top Selling Car? The top selling vehicle in the US is the Ford F-150 with 750,789 units sold in 2023. The best-selling cars (as in, a traditional sedan), is the Toyota Camry with 290,649 units sold in 2023. What Are The Three Most Sold Cars Of All Time? The Toyota Corolla, Ford F-Series, and Volkswagen Golf are the top three best-selling cars of all time. The Corolla reached 50 million units in 2021, while Ford has sold 43 million F-Series trucks, and VW has sold 35.5 million Golfs. What Is The Top Selling SUV Of 2023? The Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling SUV in 2023 with Toyota moving 434,943 units.

Best Selling Cars 2023