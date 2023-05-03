It's Wednesday, which means it's podcast time. We'll be talking trucks big and small with the new GMC Sierra HD debut, and the forthcoming Toyota Tacoma. We'll also go Hollywood with a preview of car movies and TV shows coming soon, and there will be a fun quiz on motoring life in the 1930s. We go live at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Pacific), and you can join us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to chat in real time.

Bruce and Smith will start with trucks, namely the (deep breath) 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4X. If that's not a big enough name, there's also the (deeper breath) 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4X AEV Edition, which adds a bit more ruggedness to the already rugged AT4X. This is the first time the off-road trim has come to GMC's heavy-duty truck, but if that's just too big for you, a new Toyota Tacoma is coming. The mid-size truck should debut soon with Tundra-like looks, and Toyota has been teasing the heck out of it.

For a change of pace, we'll go Hollywood for the second half of the show. Three teaser videos have dropped in the last week, offering glimpses of upcoming movies and TV shows where cars will have a major role. You likely know all about Fast X, the 10th movie in the Fast and Furious franchise. We also have a trailer for Gran Turismo, based on a true story involving a gamer who transitions into a professional real-life racing career. And speaking of games, the classic car-thrasher title Twisted Metal is getting a short 10-episode run in the streaming world.

Lastly, Bruce has stumbled upon some interesting motoring facts and figures from 1930s America. Think you know old cars and the car market from nearly 100 years ago? Bruce will quiz Smith, and all you Ramblers out there are welcome to join!

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EDT and comment with us live. We will see you online.