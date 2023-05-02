The teasing campaign for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma continues with a new image. Thankfully, it’s not just a vague preview of the new truck but a picture that confirms a valuable piece of information – the next-gen Tacoma won’t be automatic-only and will be also sold with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Unfortunately, this is literally everything Toyota has to say about the new three-pedal Tacoma, also adding that “legends are more than automatic, they always come in clutch.” A manual gearbox for the Tacoma isn’t something new though, as the current model is now available with a five-speed manual for the base engine and a six-speed manual for the optional V6.

This is now the sixth teaser image for the 2024 Tacoma and Toyota says we should “stay tuned for more.” Previously, we have seen different sections of the truck’s exterior, including its tailgate, removable Bluetooth speaker, and grippy all-terrain tires. Given all these previews, we expect to see the truck make its debut soon, though there’s no official reveal date announced yet.

From what we know so far, the Tacoma will supposedly receive an engine range consisting of four-cylinder mills only. According to a recent report, the V6 mill will be replaced by a four-banger and the base engine will come from the Highlander, which hints at a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with around 265 horsepower. Above it, there should be a hybrid powertrain reportedly pairing a turbo 2.4-liter with an electric motor for as much as 366 hp.

The 2024 Tacoma is supposed to go into production before the year’s end and to be at the dealers in late 2023 or early 2024. The prices will probably go up slightly compared to today’s model, which starts at $29,085 (with destination included).