Fans of the 90s video game franchise Twisted Metal will see a TV adaptation hit screens this summer. It’ll stream on Peacock, and a new teaser trailer provides our first look at the action. The show will follow a “motor-mouthed outsider” who was offered “a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mystery package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.”

We got a peek at the dystopian world, which looks ripe for some vehicular carnage. The star, Anthony Mackie, is seen in the driver’s seat loading a shotgun and picking out his Road Mix for the CD player. We then get a shot of the Subaru that Mackie is piloting, which features a large rear wing, fender vents, hood vents and fender-mounted machine guns. The teaser also provides us with our first look at Sweet Tooth in Las Vegas, the killer clown who drives a deadly ice cream truck that is popular in the video games.

Gallery: Twisted Metal TV Series Promo Images

2 Photos

The Twisted Metal TV series entered development in early 2021, and filming took place in mid-2022. The series has 10 half-hour episodes and will hit the service on July 27, 2023. The show stars Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Richard Cabral. Samoa Joe plays Sweet Tooth, while Will Arnett portrays the character’s voice.

The show will follow Mackie as he tries to deliver a mysterious package while being trailed by a horde of murderous marauders. The vehicular action could make or break show, with the video game revolving around demolition derby-style racing with guns, mines, and other weapons.

It seems only recently that video game adaptations have found their stride. From movies to TV, they are finally getting their proper due. A TV show about the video game Twisted Metal seemed to come out of left field, but it appears as if it could have some potential. Peacock is billing it as a post-apocalyptic action comedy, and it could be interesting with Mackie and the rest of the cast at the helm.