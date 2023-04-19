It's podcast time, and this week we're excited to have Rambling About Cars live for a week of surprisingly big debuts. Join us on your preferred social media platform at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 PM Pacific).

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Cayenne

54 Photos

We'll kick off this week's show by checking out the 2024 Porsche Cayenne. The refreshed SUV has more power for all of its engine options. The exterior styling has small tweaks like revised headlights and a new hood. There are much bigger changes on the inside. The model adopts a digital instrument cluster and an optional screen for the passenger. The angled center console holds the HVAC controls.

Next, we'll spend some time checking out other debuts from the Auto Shanghai event. We plan on discussing the ultra-weird Lexus LM luxury minivan, the overhauled Lincoln Nautilus, and the Volkswagen ID.7. Depending on how long this takes, we might highlight a few more, too.

Our guest this week is Ethan Tufts. He runs the YouTube channel Hello Road where he drives Radwood-era vehicles. He's also a musician and a talented photographer. All of that should give us plenty to talk about.

The fun begins Wednesday at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 PM Pacific), and we will be LIVE so anything can happen. Check in for the unique blend of automotive wit and wisdom you'll only find with Bruce and Smith. Let's roll!