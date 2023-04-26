It's Wednesday, which means it's podcast time. We have some major new car debuts to talk about this week, along with a fun cheap car challenge that you can participate in! We go live at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Pacific), and you can join us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to chat in real time.

As always, if you can't be with us live, you can always watch the recordings on YouTube at the end of each show. For our friends who prefer audio, Rambling About Cars posts up every Friday on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and more.

And we always welcome emails from all you Ramblers out there! Send us your thoughts, opinions, and cool car stories to podcast@motor1.com.

This week, Bruce and Smith have luxury and performance on their minds. The next-generation 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuted, bringing forth all kinds of tech advancements in an exterior redesign that combines EQ influence with traditional E-Class body lines. Judging by the comments in our E-Class debut post (and the chatter on social media), the new car is a bit controversial. We'll be sure to discuss this at length during the show.

In the supercar world, we have the 2024 McLaren 750S. Basically a significant update to the 720S, the 750S is more powerful and naturally a bit quicker thanks to its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 making 730 horsepower. Keep your foot planted on the accelerator, and you'll reach 206 mph whether you choose the coupe or roofless 750S Spider.

We'll also be taking a look at the expanding world of track-only cars. The recent news from Bugatti about the $4.3-million Bolide entering final testing has Chris & Chris pondering this segment, where cars are neither street-legal nor built to race in specific classes. This also forms the basis for a classic Rambling About Cars cheap car challenge: finding a dedicated track car on a modest budget of $12,000.

This is where YOU can join us! Find a cheap car you want to take racing and jump into the live podcast chat to share it with us. See you at 7:30 PM Eastern / 4:30 PM Pacific.