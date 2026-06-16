Great News: The Audi A6 Allroad Is Coming To The US

THE BREAKDOWN Audi has confirmed it will sell its new A6 Allroad in the United States.

It will go on sale here sometime in 2027.

The A6 Allroad has a 1.3-inch suspension lift over the regular wagon and comes standard with Quattro all-wheel-drive system and rear-wheel steering.

Audi has introduced the new A6 Allroad, the high-riding version of the A6 Avant wagon. While Audi doesn’t sell the standard wagon in the United States, we do get to enjoy the potent RS6 variant. But those looking for something more attainable—and versatile—will have an option, too.

Audi plans to sell the new A6 Allroad in the United States starting next year, and the automaker is also aware that many Audi customers hold the A6 Allroad in "high regard." In a statement to Motor1, an Audi spokesperson told us:

'The all-new A6 Allroad will be coming to the US market in 2027, and we look forward to sharing more US specific information with Allroad enthusiasts then.'

2027 Audi A6 Allroad Photo by: Audi

The A6 Allroad is a taller A6 Avant, with a 1.3-inch suspension lift over the regular wagon. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and rear-wheel steering are standard features.

It’s unclear which powertrain the A6 Allroad will feature in the United States, but it is launching with a plug-in hybrid. It pairs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for a total output of 362 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. It takes the A6 Allroad E-Hybrid 5.5 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour.

The A6 will also be available with Audi’s 3.0-liter V6 TDI diesel engine, which we will not get here. It makes 295 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque, propelling the wagon to 62 miles in 5.4 seconds.

What do you think?

The new A6 Allroad E-Hybrid will go on sale this fall in Europe, with prices in Germany starting at €80,250 ($93,000 at today’s exchange rate). The diesel is cheaper at €77,250 ($89,575).

40 Source: Audi

Motor1’s Take: Wagon lovers, rejoice; Audi is giving us one more option to pick. It is not an RS6 Avant, but it will be versatile and luxurious, and that should please enthusiasts.

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