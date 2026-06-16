This Rugged Jeep Grand Cherokee Trim Is Back For 2027

The Breakdown Jeep is launching the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland trims for 2027.

The Trailhawk has 11.4 inches of ground clearance and packs Jeep’s new turbocharged 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo engine.

The new trims arrive at dealers later this year, with pricing announced closer to the on-sale date.

When Jeep launched the refreshed Grand Cherokee for 2026, it offered just three trims. The automaker is expanding for 2027 with the return of the Overland and the Trailhawk.

The 2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk comes standard with Jeep’s Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system, the Selec-Terrain traction control system, which has a rock mode, and the Quadra-Lift air suspension. It has a rear electronic limited-slip differential and 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain tires.

Protecting all that hardware, along with the turbocharged 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, are six high-strength steel skid plates. The Jeep has 11.4 inches of ground clearance with a 36-degree approach angle and a 30.3-degree departure angle, better than the previous Trailhawk.

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Photo by: Jeep

The engine produces 324 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.

The Grand Cherokee features a revised fascia to help improve the approach angle, red tow hooks, a matte-black hood decal, and 18-inch wheels. Inside, the Trailhawk has black Nappa leather seats with red stitching.

Jeep says the Grand Cherokee Overland will serve as the "premium off-road model." It has 21-inch wheels, bright tow hooks, a body-colored roof, and silver accents. It has Nappa leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and unique “An-Teak satin chrome trim accents.

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Photo by: Jeep

The Overland comes with the Quadra-Track II system with a two-speed transfer case and the Quadra-Lift suspension.

The 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland and Grand Cherokee Trailhawk will go on sale sometime later this year. Jeep will announce pricing closer to the launch.

What do you think?

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee starts at $40,915 for the entry-level Laredo. At the top of the current lineup is the Summit at $62,595.

13 Source: Jeep

Motor1’s Take: It’s nice to see Jeep filling out the Grand Cherokee’s lineup after the 2026 refresh. The addition of the Overland and Trailhawk nearly completes Jeep’s SUV lineup—now we must wait to see if there will be a proper Trackhawk variant.

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Source: Jeep

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