The Toyota Supra And BMW Z4 Have Officially Sold Out

If you've been thinking about buying a new Toyota Supra or BMW Z4 in the United States, you're officially out of luck. According to a new report from CarsDirect, both sports cars have sold out nationwide, meaning no new inventory remains for enthusiasts who waited until the last minute to buy one.

This isn't particularly surprising, considering Magna Steyr ended production of the mechanically related models earlier this year. The final examples rolled off the assembly line at the Austrian contract manufacturer's plant in Graz in March, ending a collaboration that gave us two rather different interpretations of the same underlying sports car.

Although the Supra and Z4 shared their platform, engines, and much of their engineering, Toyota and BMW gave their respective models distinct personalities. The Supra was exclusively a coupe, whereas the Z4 remained a roadster with a folding soft top. Depending on the market, both rear-wheel-drive two-seaters were available with four- and six-cylinder engines, along with a choice of six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.

2024 BMW Z4

The BMW Z4 And Toyota Supra Were Slow Sellers

Unfortunately, and predictably, neither automaker sold these cars in particularly large numbers. Toyota delivered 2,953 Supras in the United States in 2025, while BMW moved 2,113 Z4s. Although both automakers had already decided to discontinue the models, sluggish demand likely reinforced that they made the right call.

There is some good news for fans of the Japanese sports car. Toyota has made it clear that it remains committed to the Supra nameplate, suggesting the current generation isn't the end of the road.

The company hasn't provided a timeline or technical details on a successor, but its public statements suggest another generation is on the table. Unlike the outgoing model, the next Supra could move away from BMW engineering and use a Toyota-developed powertrain.

2026 Toyota Supra Final Edition Review 20 Source: Suvrat Kothari | Motor1

Toyota's GR Lineup Is Growing

A new Supra would also have a natural home in Toyota's expanding GR lineup, which has evolved into a separate sub-brand focused on performance cars. It would join an increasingly diverse stable of enthusiast-oriented models, including what we're hoping will be next generations of the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and GR86.

Toyota has also been dropping signs of bringing back the mid-engined MR2, and it recently confirmed the Celica is returning in WRC. If all these projects reach production in road-legal form, Toyota could have one of the most appealing sports car lineups in the business.

BMW Isn't Doing Another Z4 For Now

BMW, meanwhile, hasn't said anything about developing a replacement for the Z4. The company has remained tight-lipped about the possibility of another roadster, and there's currently no indication that a new Z model is in the product pipeline. An i4 Convertible is in the works, but with four seats, a larger footprint, and an all-electric powertrain, it won't be a direct Z4 replacement.

For now, the 4 Series Convertible is the closest thing BMW offers to an open-top alternative, although it's a considerably different proposition. It's expected to soldier on until the end of the decade, offering both M Performance and full-fat M versions with inline-six engines. The 2 Series/M2 is closer in size to the Z4, but it comes strictly in coupe form.

BMW Z4 Edition Pure Impulse (2024) 42

What do you think?

The Two-Door Sports Car Segment Is Shrinking

Dedicated internal combustion two-door sports cars are few and far between these days, making the prospect of another Supra all the more exciting. The situation has become even bleaker after Porsche changed its plans and decided against bringing back the 718 Boxster and Cayman with gasoline engines. As electrification takes over, affordable-ish, traditional sports cars are becoming an endangered species.

Here's hoping Toyota doesn't leave enthusiasts waiting too long for the Supra's comeback, and ideally, it will sit alongside the reborn Celica and MR2. In the meantime, enthusiasts can still buy a Nissan Z or a Miata, with the latter getting a new generation in the coming years.

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