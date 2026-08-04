The Toyota Supra Final Edition Is A Lukewarm Farewell To An Icon: Driven

The searing Texas heat gave me sunburns as I waited for track officials to greenlight my lap in the Toyota Supra. The temples of my glasses squeezed between my face and a snug helmet as I sat low to the ground in its sport bucket seats. The long hood was barely visible over the top of the steering, and the curvaceous fender flares looked prominent in the sideview mirrors.

I asked a Toyota rep how many laps I was allowed. "As many laps as you want," he said. Music to my ears. I then lapped Eagles Canyon 12 straight times, where the Supra felt in its natural habitat. It accelerated violently, remained composed in corners, and made even an amateur like yours truly feel like a pro.

Fast forward a full year. Toyota is handing me the keys to the Supra Final Edition—the last hurrah for the MkV Supra, whose production wrapped up just this spring. It's a casualty of dwindling sales, a performance car world rapidly going hybrid, and the need to make room for whatever comes next.

So is this a proper send-off, or more of a formality? Well, the answer to that depends on which continent you’re on.

Pros Excellent Handling

Excellent Handling Versatile Engine

Versatile Engine Sounds Awesome Cons Poor Side Visibility

Poor Side Visibility Outdated Interior Tech

Outdated Interior Tech Not A True Toyota

What's Different About The Final Edition?

2026 Toyota Supra Final Edition Review Photo by: Suvrat Kothari | Motor1

Both Europe and Japan get the more aggressive version of the Final Edition, with a heavily upgraded B58 3.0-liter straight-six pushing 429 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. Limited to just 300 units, it also gets a carbon fiber front spoiler and rear wing, plus an Akrapovic titanium exhaust.

The US gets a tamer version with the same 382 hp and 368 lb-ft output as the regular model, limited to 1,300 units. It does get a suite of chassis upgrades, though.

Photos by: Suvrat Kothari | Motor1

Toyota revised the front and rear camber angles, added a stronger front stabilizer, and updated the adaptive dampers for better cornering grip. It also gets tweaked software for the differential to reduce understeer.

The standard Supra didn’t feel all that understeer-y in my experience, but that might be a me problem. I don’t usually drive press cars at their limits because it only takes a split second to go from "oh wow" to "oh shit." Most journalists aren’t trained to drive like pro racers, and I hate to pretend otherwise.

Driving The Supra MkV Final Edition

Photo by: Suvrat Kothari | Motor1

The good news is, you don't really have to push the Supra to its limits to have fun in it. It delivers a remarkably cohesive driving experience. Not just in raw performance, but in aural thrills, engine tractability, ride quality, and how it feels connected to the driver and the road.

This B58 is immensely tractable. You can drive in third gear all day, which will pull cleanly from as low as 15 mph to over 80 mph. Peak torque arrives at just 1,800 rpm and holds all the way to 5,000 rpm, and there's practically zero turbo lag, something I appreciate even more now that I mostly drive EVs where torque is instant and effortless.

The good news is, you don't really have to push the Supra to its limits to have fun in it. It delivers a remarkably cohesive driving experience.

Despite sitting so low to the road, you never feel like you're letting SUVs dominate you, not with that exhaust roar and the satisfying pops and bangs on lift-off—although some of that is pumped in synthetically through the speakers. That said, the engine feels breathless above 5,000 rpm. It's at its happiest in the low-to-mid range, which suits street driving pretty well.

Several other details make the Supra feel alive. The communicative steering feels great in an era of lifeless setups. The six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) has short and precise throws, though you need some muscle to row through the gates. My right foot isn’t quite trained for rev matching, so it’s cool that this transmission does that for you. You can also switch auto rev matching off from the infotainment.

Of course, the ride quality is stiff, with jolts easily filtering into the cabin. Normal mode softens the bumps, while Sport stiffens things considerably. Sport mode also sharpens the throttle response and makes the exhaust growl—and the synthetic sounds—louder. In both settings, though, the Supra stays virtually flat through corners, with the Alcantara bucket seats holding you snugly in place. It loves changing directions and does so with incredible poise.

Glaring Shortcomings

Photo by: Suvrat Kothari | Motor1

The Supra is far from perfect, and I have some major qualms with it. For starters, visibility is frustratingly poor. The passenger side rear three-quarter blind spot is a real traffic hazard. If you're stopped in an angled left-turn lane at a stop sign, you can't see approaching traffic from over your right shoulder. Its thick B-pillar and that distinctive sloping roofline block that view.

Furthermore, the gauge cluster doesn't display driving range, a big miss on a car with a thirsty engine. BMW’s central screen is also dated, supporting only wired Apple CarPlay, no Android Auto, which meant I had to use my smartphone for navigation, which is unreasonable in 2026 on a car carrying a sticker of $73,300 with destination.

Photos by: Suvrat Kothari | Motor1

The wireless charging pad is also sized for the iPhone 8 era. Your current Pro Max or Google Pixel XL won’t fit in there. The 500-watt, 12-speaker JBL system, however, is genuinely crisp and will make longer road trips enjoyable.

Sure, some of these shortcomings may not really matter when you have such an entertaining powertrain at your disposal. But the small things can matter on a daily basis, and hopefully, Toyota will fix them in the next generation.

Verdict: A Bittersweet Goodbye

Photo by: Suvrat Kothari | Motor1

Even though the Supra is a wonderful driver's car, I’m glad it’s gone. The automaker sold just 2,953 units in 2025 in the US, a 13 percent year-over-year increase, but a long way from the 6,830 units it moved at its peak in 2021.

Toyota executives have signaled a next-generation Supra, though no program has been officially announced. There are some reports of Toyota developing an in-house hybrid power plant for the next-gen Supra, which would make a lot of sense if true. But none of that is confirmed.

What do you think?

The Japanese automaker has hybrid versions of nearly everything it sells, and electrification is rapidly reshaping performance cars. So much of what comes out of Germany and Italy these days is assisted with electrons. An electrified Supra could be smarter, faster, more efficient, and help the automaker comply with tightening global emissions norms.

Even though the MkV was really a BMW, I’ll still miss it. It spent seven years as an integral part of the enthusiast community as a properly fast and exhilarating machine. Its memory is cemented in pop culture through multiple Fast and Furious appearances. And its silhouette will remain instantly recognizable for years to come.

Competitors

2026 Toyota Supra Final Edition Specs Engine Turbocharged 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Output 382 Horsepower / 368 Pound-Feet Transmission Six-Speed Manual Drive Type Rear-Wheel Drive Speed 0-60 MPH 4.2 Seconds Weight 3,389 Pounds Efficiency 19 City / 26 Highway / 21 Combined Seating Capacity 2 Cargo Volume 10.2 Cubic Feet Base Price $59,460 As-Tested Price $70,510 On Sale Now

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy