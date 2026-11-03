BMW Uses A Toyota-Looking 1990s AI Car To Call Out 'Boring' Cars

BMW has a new global marketing campaign. Exciting stuff, right? Well, it's taking an unconventional approach to reminding people what makes the brand special. One of its latest Instagram posts features the front end of a silver car with 1990s styling. The accompanying caption? "BORING."

It's part of a broader campaign called "Made Different. To Feel Different," which BMW launched internationally on October 29. The initiative aims to highlight what sets the German automaker apart from its competitors. BMW describes the campaign as a celebration of its own approach to building cars, with driving pleasure at the heart of the message.

The not-so-mysterious, AI-generated car is certainly an attention-grabber. Its rectangular headlights, separate amber turn signals, and understated grille look distinctly Japanese, evoking the sixth-generation Toyota Carina or the Corolla E100 from the same era. BMW hasn't offered much context alongside this particular image, but the blunt caption is clearly designed to get people talking.

The Internet Is Not Happy

Whether the approach is working is another matter. The Instagram comments aren't exactly glowing, with plenty of users seemingly more interested in questioning the choice of car than discussing BMW's marketing message. Some might argue that posting a car that looks like an ordinary 1990s family sedan and calling it boring is an easy way to provoke reactions.

The campaign's central message is that building a car involves more than simply putting four wheels and an engine together. BMW wants to emphasize the details that create its distinctive driving experience, from engineering and safety to design and customer support.

What's particularly strange is that BMW is using a 1990s-looking car to draw attention to a campaign that also features the 2027 X5. That's quite a generational leap, and comparing a car that looks like it belongs in a Toyota showroom from three decades ago with BMW's next-generation luxury SUV makes for an unusual marketing contrast.

Sixth-generation Toyota Carina (T190)

Isn't It Ironic, Don't You Think?

There's also some irony in BMW choosing a Toyota-looking car for its campaign, considering the two companies have enjoyed a fairly close relationship over the years. Not only did they collaborate on the Z4 and Supra, but the world's largest luxury and mainstream automakers also continue to work together on hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

Taking a playful jab at a car that resembles a Carina or a Corolla is therefore an interesting choice, given that Toyota is still very much a BMW partner. Of course, this technically isn't a Toyota but rather an AI-generated image that just so happens to bear a striking resemblance to one. The debadged car also appears at the 0:11 mark in the video below, where BMW also pokes fun at screen-filled interiors (at 0:52). That's another ironic touch, given that the 2027 7 Series facelift is a veritable screen fest.

Suppose BMW's goal was to get people talking about its new marketing campaign; mission accomplished. The unusual image has certainly generated reactions, even if the Instagram comments aren't exactly singing BMW's praises. Between the Toyota comparisons, jokes about the mysterious car, and questions about why the automaker chose this particular approach, the post has attracted plenty of attention. Not all publicity is good publicity, but BMW can at least be pleased that people stopped scrolling long enough to notice.

Not Every Car Needs To Be Exciting?

There's another way to look at the campaign: BMW seems comfortable enough with its brand identity to poke fun at the wider automotive industry. Rather than taking the usual route of showcasing glossy studio shots and impressive performance figures, it's using humor to make its point.

What do you think?

Of course, there's nothing inherently wrong with a boring car. Not everyone wants sharp handling, aggressive styling, or an exhaust note loud enough to wake up the neighborhood. For most people, predictable transportation that gets them from A to B without drama is exactly what they want. BMW has spent decades cultivating a different image, and this campaign is essentially a reminder that it doesn't intend to appeal to absolutely everyone.

The interesting question is whether BMW's deliberately provocative approach will translate into a stronger connection with potential customers. Getting people to notice an Instagram post is one thing; convincing them that the brand offers something genuinely different is another. The campaign's success will ultimately depend on whether its message resonates beyond the initial social media buzz.

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