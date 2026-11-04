Ford Fathom Won't Cost More Than $40,000. Not Even The Top Trim

In the ongoing affordability crisis gripping America, the price of a new car is out of reach for millions of interested shoppers. That's why Ford hopes the new Fathom electric truck will help solve our economic woes when it debuts sometime next year.

The automaker continues to tout the model’s affordable starting price at just under $30,000, including destinatio. But even the top of the Fathom range won’t be outrageously expensive.

Andrew Frick, Ford’s head of Ford Blue and Model E, told the Detroit Free Press that the Fathom lineup will reach into "the high $30,000 range" and include "a couple different offerings within that." He didn’t provide any specifics, but the executive is optimistic the Fathom’s starting price is at the "heart of the market."

Frick told the publication that Ford expects the truck will "attract new and used EV buyers" and pure gas and hybrid buyers, pointing to the lower ownership costs.

Ford’s Homestretch Worries

Ford Fathom Unicasting Photo by: Ford

Ford CEO Jim Farley has been blunt about the challenges the automaker faces bringing a revolutionary vehicle like the Fathom, and its all-new architecture and production process, to market. In early October, FoMoCo’s boss said the truck would require “a heck of an effort to launch this at scale, at cost, on time.”

Those concerns remain, but Ford wants a smooth launch for its most important vehicle in a generation.

According to the Freep’s report, the automaker is working to secure a supplier base that can provide quality parts at volume. Kumar Halhotra, the company’s chief operating officer, said during Ford’s earnings call last week that this is an area “we’re going to be working on for the next few months.”

Last week, Ford announced it has produced more than 5,000 large aluminum unicastings ahead of the Fathom’s production next year. The unicastings are part of the new architecture and production process Ford is launching alongside the truck, which it designed to reduce complexities and cost.

What Will The Fathom Offer?

Ford Fathoms Photo by: Ford

Ford has promised that the Fathom will offer more interior space than a Toyota RAV4 and be as quick as an EcoBoost Mustang. Ford’s sporty, entry-level sports car sprints from zero to 60 miles per hour in the high 4.0-second range, which would be impressive for a $30,000 pickup.

What do you think?

Farley said during the earnings call the Fathom is “a lot of fun to drive.” He also touted the truck’s technological features, like the embedded Apple Maps, which he called a “game changer,” especially “at this price.”

Ford will begin accepting preorders early next year, with plans to reveal the vehicle closer to its launch sometime late next year.

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