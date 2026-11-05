Bugatti Celebrates 20 Years In America With A Spectacular Las Vegas Gathering

Bugatti parked 21 hypercars at Wynn Las Vegas this week, and 20 of them belong to private owners who drove or trailered them in for the occasion. The gathering marked two decades since Veyron first reached American roads. It also brought Destrier back into the spotlight after its public debut at Monterey Car Week earlier this year.

Destrier is a Bolide-based commission from Bugatti's Programme Solitaire division, and it appeared alongside customer cars from the Veyron, Chiron and Tourbillon eras. The event ran during the October 31 to November 1 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, where organizers counted more than 7,500 attendees across the full show.

Sascha Doering, COO of Bugatti of the Americas, framed the anniversary around the people rather than the hardware. Doering said:

'The United States has helped shape Bugatti's modern history. For twenty years, owners and enthusiasts across the country have embraced the brand with remarkable passion, and new customers join the Bugatti family each year.'

Bugatti's 20th Anniversary In America

Bugatti Celebrates 20th Brand Anniversary In America Photo by: Bugatti

Destrier is built on the Bolide hypercar's chassis, the same track-only platform that underpins Bugatti's most extreme recent build. It is the third one-off emerging from Programme Solitaire, following Brouillard and the FKP Hommage.

Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti's Managing Director, tied the division directly to ultra-involved projects for loyal buyers. "We introduced Veyron to the United States twenty years ago, beginning a journey that would far exceed our expectations," Malinowski said.

'Today, America is our largest market, but what makes this milestone truly meaningful is not the number of cars we have delivered.'

Programme Solitaire has previously produced the FKP Hommage, a 1,578-horsepower one-off that revisits the Veyron's shape using Chiron-based hardware.

The 20 customer cars on hand covered three model generations. Bugatti hasn't published a value for the 21 cars gathered. The broader Concours exhibition around them carried an estimated $1.3 billion across its 385 entries.

Gallery: Bugatti Celebrates Its 20th Brand Anniversary In America 6 Source: Bugatti

Bugatti's US Footprint

Bugatti's own figures put the American fleet at 353 cars across 12 dealerships nationwide, numbers the company says make the United States its largest single market worldwide. That count has built up gradually since Veyron arrived in 2006.

The clearest sign of where that growth is heading sits in Bugatti's allocation plan for its newest model. One in three Tourbillon units built will go to American buyers, a ratio the brand confirmed alongside the anniversary announcement.

What do you think?

Tourbillon replaces both Veyron and Chiron at the top of the range, and that one-third share roughly matches the American slice of Bugatti deliveries since 2006. The brand didn't say how that compares with regional splits for Chiron.

Twelve dealerships supporting 353 cars works out to under 30 vehicles per location on average. That sparse footprint reflects a model built on direct commissioning and long-term relationships instead of walk-in showroom traffic, the same pattern behind Destrier and the earlier Solitaire projects.

Source: Bugatti

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy