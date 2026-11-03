Toyota Confirms A New Celica. But Not For The Road (Yet)

Following months of speculation and a whole lot of teasing, it's official: The Toyota Celica name will return. For now, at least, the Celica’s return is limited to the world rally stage rather than public roads—but that's likely to change.

Toyota announced Tuesday that its new GR Celica will compete in the 2027 World Rally Championship (WRC), bringing one of its most recognizable nameplates back to the series. It will run alongside a new GR Yaris rally car.

The announcement doesn't confirm a production model just yet, but it certainly adds some credibility to rumors that Toyota is working on a new roadgoing sports car.

The Celica Goes Racing. Again

Toyota will field the GR Celica under its new Toyota Racing banner, alongside a separate Gazoo Racing team campaigning the next-generation GR Yaris. Both cars will compete under the WRC's new technical regulations for 2027.

According to our colleagues at Motorsport.com, the Celica will be driven by Elfyn Evans, Oliver Solberg, and Sami Pajari. Meanwhile, Ott Tänak, Takamoto Katsuta, and Kalle Rovanperä will represent the GR Yaris team.

Toyota says it's developing both cars at its rally headquarters in Jyväskylä, Finland. They'll have equal power and performance under the new regulations, with homologation expected to be completed before the end of 2026.

Is A Production Toyota Celica Next?

Toyota hasn't announced a roadgoing Celica just yet, but bringing the name back for its 2027 rally program is an encouraging sign. The company has been dropping hints about the sports car's return for some time.

What do you think?

Earlier this year, a mysterious two-door Toyota prototype was spotted testing in Portugal. Its coupe-like proportions meant it was no GR Yaris, and additional track tests have offered a few more glimpses since then.

Of course, none of this guarantees a production Celica is coming—but it would make a lot of sense.

Source: World Rally Championship via Motorsport.com

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy