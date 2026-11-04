October Winners And Losers: Mazda Surges As Mustang Sales Slide

The end of the year is fast approaching, and with Halloween behind us, October sales results are in for the handful of automakers who release them monthly.

Battery-electric vehicle sales remain a fraction of what they once were while consumers scoop up hybrids at record rates alongside consistently high gas prices. Hyundai, Kia, and Honda all posted record-breaking months, with consumers continuing to flock to crossovers, trucks, and SUVs. But a closer look reveals a few surprises.

Despite the market’s turn away from EVs, a few models are showing positive signs of growth. Mazda’s lineup is closing the year hot, but regardless of what happens for the remainder of 2026, here are your latest October sales winners and losers.

Winner: Mazda's October Renaissance

Photo by: Mazda

Mazda just recorded its second-best October sales results ever in the US, with sales increasing 25.0 percent to 31,446 units last month. Models like the aging Mazda3, iconic MX-5 Miata, and the all-new CX-5, along with its larger lineup of confusing SUVs, helped propel the brand to the record.

Sales for the Mazda3, one of the oldest compacts on the market, continued its boom, with the sedan and hatch up 183.3 percent and 78.5 percent, respectively. The CX-5 crossover, the brand’s best-selling model, saw sales increase 7.9 percent, even with its large display and its lack of tactile controls.

Model October 2026 October 2025 Percent Change Mazda3 3,534 1,440 145.5% MX-5 Miata 634 503 26.0% CX-30 3,362 3,390 -0.8% CX-5 9,689 8,983 7.9% CX-50 8,249 8,351 -1.2% CX-70 1,353 343 295.9% CX-90 4,620 2,153 114.6% TOTAL 31,446 25,163 25.0%

Loser: Mazda's Minor Headaches

Photo by: Mazda

Despite the strong sales month and signs of growth, Mazda sales are still down for the year—but by just 0.9 percent. So far, Mazda has sold 341,714 cars in 2026, with the CX-5 and CX-50 accounting for nearly two-thirds of all sales, though the rugged CX-50 dipped.

CX-50 sales fell 1.2 percent last month, but sales are up 17.8 percent for the year, which can’t be said for the CX-70 and CX-90, even with last month’s increases. The CX-30 also saw sales fall by 0.8 percent, with overall sales down 25.3 percent for the year.

Winners: A Few Good EVs

Photo by: Hyundai

While EV sales in the United States remain a fraction of what they were a year ago, the latest sales report shows positive signs. Federal EV tax incentives ended in September 2025, with sales cratering in October of last year. EVs have struggled ever since, but a handful of models are selling better than they were a year ago.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Honda Prologue (RIP) all posted sales increases in October. They increased by 21.0 percent, 58.1 percent, and 48.5 percent, respectively, but EVs remain a minuscule fraction of the new-car market.

Loser: Mustang Loses Traction

Photo by: Tim Stevens / Motor1

Ford Mustang sales have largely rebounded this year, but not every month has been a banger. October saw sales for Ford’s iconic Pony Car fall 19.6 percent, with the Blue Oval selling 3,092 last month versus 3,845 a year ago.

Despite the dip, Ford might not break the 50,000 mark this year, which is far below the 105,932 sold a decade ago. So far this year, Ford has sold 41,777 Mustang coupes and convertibles, up 13.9 percent.

What do you think?

Winner: Subaru's WRX Sales Boom Continues

Photo by: Subaru

After a not-so-great sales year in 2025, the WRX has seen a resounding rebound in 2026. Sales for the all-wheel-drive sedan increased 137.1 percent in October, with 1,707 WRXs sold, and it’s not a recent trend.

Subaru WRX sales have posted big monthly gains all year. That has resulted in nearly 14,000 units sold through the first 10 months of 2026, up 55.0 percent. So far this year, Subaru has sold 529,968 cars, down 0.8 percent.

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