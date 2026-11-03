Alpina's First Car In The BMW Era Hits 186 MPH During High-Speed Testing

The first production model from the newly established BMW Alpina sub-brand is nearing its market launch. With 2027 approaching and the Maybach S-Class rival yet to break cover, fresh footage gives us an early look at the luxury flagship undergoing high-speed validation at one of the world's most famous automotive test facilities.

Still wearing camouflage, the V8-powered sedan based on the recently facelifted 7 Series was pushed beyond 186 mph (300 km/h) at the Nardò Technical Center in southern Italy. The 12.6-kilometer (7.8-mile) high-speed circuit provides the perfect environment to demonstrate what BMW Alpina calls its "Speed, not Sport" philosophy.

Rather than chasing lap times or building a track-focused machine, the engineers want to create a luxury sedan that can maintain exceptional speeds without sacrificing comfort and refinement. It'll be more of a comfortable GT, leaving the M side of BMW to handle the performance-focused 7 Series with the M760e and M760.

The V8 Engine Packs Some Serious Punch

Not that we expected anything different, but BMW confirms the first production model uses a V8 engine, though it hasn't disclosed horsepower, torque, or acceleration figures. However, at one point in the video, the windshield projection shows 439 kW and 784 Nm, which works out to 589 hp and 578 lb-ft. These aren't the final figures, though, since we're dealing with a prototype.

The company does reveal that the powertrain received special engine management calibration and accelerator pedal mapping to deliver power smoothly rather than aggressively. The transmission has also been recalibrated to accommodate higher engine speeds and increased output.

The engineers are paying just as much attention to the chassis. BMW Alpina says the suspension must deliver dynamic handling without compromising comfort, while aerodynamic optimization helps the car remain composed at high speeds.

Some traditional Alpina touches remain, too. The prototype wears elegant alloy wheels with a timeless multi-spoke design, paired with specially designed tires. The rubber has an additional foam layer intended to improve precision, comfort, and safety while supporting sustained high-speed driving.

2028 BMW Alpina 7 Series camouflaged prototype Photo by: BMW

The Quad Exhaust Lives On

Another unmistakable signature is the exhaust system, featuring four oval tailpipes. BMW promises a rich, deep sound, which should be welcome news for enthusiasts worried about the future of large-displacement engines. At the front, the amber daytime running lights remind us of Alpina's coupe concept, which sadly won't be going into production.

Although the official footage shows the camouflaged sedan accelerating beyond the 300 km/h (186 mph) threshold, BMW hasn't revealed its ultimate top speed. That figure is particularly interesting considering the performance of previous Alpina sedans.

The previous-generation Alpina B7 could reach 205 mph (330 km/h), making it one of the fastest luxury sedans of its time. More recently, the B5 GT and B8 GT continued that tradition, also offering a 205-mph top speed.

The competition has become even tougher since then. Bentley's Flying Spur Speed can reach 207 mph (333 km/h), while the limited-production Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima goes slightly further at 207.5 mph (334 km/h). Meanwhile, Xiaomi claims its electric SU7 Ultra can reach an astonishing 217 mph (350 km/h).

2028 BMW Alpina 7 Series teasers 6 Source: BMW

BMW Will Build Alpina Cars

Fully integrated into the BMW Group, the Alpina brand will manufacture its cars at existing BMW production facilities rather than at the former independent factory in Buchloe. This marks a significant departure from the brand's past, when Alpina built its cars in smaller numbers at its headquarters in Bavaria, using vehicles supplied by BMW.

What do you think?

The original Alpina company, meanwhile, has been renamed Alpina Classic and continues to operate out of Buchloe. It caters to owners of cars built before BMW acquired the brand, with around 40,000 surviving vehicles out of approximately 60,000 built over the decades.

Meanwhile, the Bovensiepen family hasn't walked away from building high-end new cars. Andreas and Florian Bovensiepen, sons of Alpina founder Burkard Bovensiepen, established Bovensiepen Automobile GmbH to continue their family's passion for creating bespoke performance cars. The first products are a Zagato-designed M4 Coupe built from a convertible and an M5 Touring penned by a former BMW designer.

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