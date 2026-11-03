Mercedes Has 7 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them

Even as Mercedes-Benz celebrates its 140th anniversary in 2026, the company has no plans to slow down next year. Quite the opposite. The German automaker plans to introduce at least seven new models by the end of 2027, with even more potentially on the way.

Electric vehicles will play a major role in that rollout, but traditional combustion engines aren't going anywhere just yet. Six- and eight-cylinder engines are destined to stick around, although they'll likely become increasingly electrified.

With that in mind, here's a look at all the new Mercedes models expected to arrive in 2027

Mercedes-Benz A-Class: A New Lease On Life

2028 Mercedes A-Class Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1.com

The Mercedes A-Class once seemed destined for the chopping block for Europe. Instead, the entry-level model has received a longer stay and will remain in production through 2028, with its successor expected to debut toward the end of 2027.

The next A-Class could look quite different from the current model, with Mercedes reportedly considering a return to its roots. According to rumors, the new model could take inspiration from the first two generations, adopting a more minivan-like shape with some crossover influences. Think a taller ride height and a more upright profile.

The 2027 A-Class will remain Mercedes' entry-level model, with both electric and hybrid powertrains expected. It will ride on the MMA platform already used by the CLA and GLA.

Mercedes-Benz 'Baby' G-Class: A Smaller Wagen

Mercedes-Benz Baby G-Class Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1

Since 1979, the Mercedes G-Class has been the ultimate expression of the brand's off-road heritage. Its body-on-frame construction, low-range gearing, and legendary durability have made it an icon. Now, nearly half a century later, it's finally getting a smaller sibling.

Known for now as the Baby G, the compact off-roader will likely ditch the traditional ladder frame in favor of a modified version of Mercedes' MMA platform. The architecture would be adapted to deliver the kind of off-road capability you'd expect from a G-Class.

The Baby G is expected to offer both electric and hybrid powertrains, along with standard all-wheel drive. Its boxy styling should take clear inspiration from the larger G-Class, but the dimensions will be considerably smaller. At roughly 14.4 feet long, it will be about 12.0 inches shorter than its big brother.

The Mercedes Baby G is expected to make its debut toward the end of 2027.

Mercedes-AMG C-Class: Six Cylinders... Maybe Eight

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance Review Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

After the controversial switch to a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid in the previous C63, Mercedes-AMG looks ready to bring back some cylinders. First up will reportedly be the new C53 AMG, powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 449 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. It's the same engine found in the CLE 53 AMG.

But Mercedes might not stop there. The more powerful C63 AMG could also arrive sometime in 2027, potentially marking the return of the V8...

...or maybe not. Reports suggest Mercedes is considering two versions of its flagship performance sedan: one with a traditional combustion engine and another that's fully electric. Whether the V8 actually makes a comeback remains to be seen.

Mercedes E-Class Electric: The EQE's Replacement

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1

Like the C-Class, the next-generation Mercedes E-Class is expected to get a major overhaul, both inside and out. Following the same strategy as its smaller sibling, the E-Class will gain an all-electric variant that effectively takes the place of the EQE. Traditional combustion-engine models, however, aren't going anywhere. They'll continue on a separate platform.

The electric sedan and wagon will ride on Mercedes' MB.EA-M architecture.

As for styling, expect the new E-Class to adopt the same design language as Mercedes' latest models. That means a large grille featuring the iconic three-pointed star, cleaner body lines, and a massive display taking center stage on the dashboard.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet: The V8 Goes Topless

2027 Mercedes-AMG G63 Cabriolet Prototype Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes G-Class is already a niche offering, even with sales on the rise. A convertible version probably won't become a volume seller, either. But that isn't stopping Mercedes from bringing back one of the more unusual variants of its legendary off-roader.

After years away, the G-Class Cabriolet is expected to return in 2027, reportedly exclusively in AMG 63 trim. Under the hood, it should feature the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, producing 612 horsepower and sending power to all four wheels. The biggest difference will be a retractable fabric roof that opens up the rear portion of the cabin.

In other words, you'll get the same serious off-road hardware, plenty of V8 rumble, and the chance to enjoy the wind in your hair. What's not to like?

Mercedes-Benz GLA Hybrid: Electric Power Meets Gas

Mercedes-Benz GLA Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The electric version came first. Now, at the start of 2027, it's the hybrid's turn. Like the CLA, the new Mercedes GLA Hybrid will pair a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a 22.0-kilowatt electric motor.

The setup should allow the GLA to cover short distances on electric power alone. Output figures are expected to match the CLA, with three configurations producing 136, 163, or 190 horsepower. The base model will send power to the front wheels, while all-wheel drive should be available on the two more powerful versions.

Visually, the hybrid GLA shouldn't look much different from its electric counterpart. The biggest changes will likely be additional front air intakes to help cool the 1.5-liter engine. Inside, the cabin is expected to carry over largely unchanged.

Mercedes-Benz GLC / Coupe: New Engines, Familiar Styling

Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is increasingly splitting its lineup between electric and combustion-powered models, with both versions sharing similar styling but using different platforms. We've already seen this approach with the CLA, GLA, and C-Class. The GLC is next, with new SUV and Coupe versions expected to arrive in 2027.

Visually, the combustion-powered GLC shouldn't look dramatically different from its electric counterpart. Underneath, though, it will offer a familiar range of powertrains, following a strategy similar to the updated C-Class.

What do you think?

The lineup is expected to include a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline mild-hybrid engine producing 177, 218, or 258 horsepower, along with a 2.0-liter turbodiesel rated at either 163 or 200 horsepower.

A plug-in hybrid will also be available in two output configurations, producing 326 or 394 horsepower. Both are expected to use a 19.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack, providing an estimated electric range of around 62 miles.

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