BMW Takes Aim At Tesla With New Driver Assistance Tech Coming In 2027

BMW says it has finished real-world testing of a driver assistance system that can handle turns, roundabouts and right-of-way decisions in city traffic on its own. The automaker is targeting regulatory approval in early 2027, with a rollout that starts in Germany.

The system builds on BMW's existing City Assistant, which already stops and restarts the car at traffic lights in supported markets. The new version adds navigation-guided maneuvers. It stays classified as SAE Level 2, meaning the driver still has to watch the road.

BMW plans to roll the urban system out across Europe starting in 2027, with Germany first and other markets following gradually. Joachim Post, BMW AG's board member for development, said the goal is:

'a real improvement in driving comfort,' that supports drivers 'seamlessly along the navigation route, from motorways through country roads and into the city.'

BMW City Assistant Adds Turns, Roundabouts And Lane Changes

BMW Testing 2027 Partially Automated Level 2 Driving Photo by: BMW

The upgraded City Assistant relies on active route guidance through BMW's navigation system to anticipate what's coming. Once the car knows a turn, a roundabout or a merge is ahead, the software can handle the steering, braking and acceleration needed to get through it.

BMW calls the expanded feature suite Symbiotic Drive, built to support the driver. Drivers can still grab the wheel or hit the brakes whenever they want. The system yields control back immediately when they do.

Right-of-way situations are part of the package too, and they carry more weight in a city than on a highway. Unprotected left turns, four-way stops and shared intersections are exactly where driver assistance software from any brand tends to struggle. BMW's real-world testing claim is the detail worth watching once the system reaches customers.

The company has not released pricing for the new urban functions. It has only said that the necessary hardware will be standard on certain models, with the functions activated later by software.

Gallery: BMW Testing 2027 Partially Automated Level 2 Driving 17 Source: BMW

Level 2 Still Needs An Attentive Driver And BMW Maps

None of these functions work without two things running at the same time: an in-cabin camera confirming the driver is paying attention, and active BMW Maps route guidance telling the car what's ahead. BMW has said that the assist functions operate "only as long as an in-cabin camera detects an attentive person at the wheel."

BMW's Highway and Commuting Assistant already allows hands-off driving at up to 90 mph on approved roads, still with the driver attentive and ready to step in. The new city functions don't go that far. BMW hasn't described them as hands-off.

What do you think?

Regulatory approval is not a formality here. UN Regulation No. 171 on Driver Control Assistance Systems entered into force in September 2024, and BMW is now seeking specific type approval for its City Assistant under the updated DCAS Series 2 rules. An independent technical service has completed the real-world traffic testing required for that type approval, and BMW expects official sign-off in early 2027.

The hardware needed for the update is already standard equipment in the new BMW iX3 and iX4, along with every variant of the X5, 3 Series and 7 Series. Owners of those cars won't need a dealer visit or new sensors. BMW says the features will arrive through an over-the-air software update once approval clears, the same delivery method already used for the automated driving features BMW has shipped on other models.

Source: BMW

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