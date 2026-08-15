Ford Bronco Driver Runs Over Valentino High Heel. Then She Sees What It Did To Her Tire: 'Girl Math'

When you think of the kind of road debris that could harm your tires, what usually comes to mind are items like loose nails or glass.

This Ford driver's tire met a considerably more designer end, and we think it’s safe to bet this isn’t the kind of hazard many other people will ever run into. But hey, at least they got a good story (and maybe a new accessory) out of it.

Heel Causes Flat?

In a viral video with more than 5.7 million views, content creator Mia Quaid (@miaquaid) shared the wild way she got a hole in her tire.

In the video, you can see a pair of red-and-cream Valentino slingback pumps left on the side of the road, initially appearing to be on the curb.

They were right near where Quaid had parked her Bronco. When she backed up, one of the heels punctured the rear tire and got lodged in it.

She called roadside assistance, and the first technician who arrived tried to pull the shoe out, but that didn't work. You can see that the technician ended up using a manual lift to raise the car, and the tire ultimately had to come off the car entirely—heel still stuck inside.

"Whoever left their Valentino heels next to the curb, you owe me a new tire," she wrote in the caption.

Can The Tire Be Fixed?

Not every tire puncture can be patched. Where the damage lands matters a lot, AAA explains.

Punctures on the sidewall or shoulder of a tire generally require full replacement rather than a repair, as do any holes larger than a quarter-inch or that enter the tire at more than a 45-degree angle.

Punctures within the tread are usually repairable, typically with a combined patch-and-plug approach. The plug fills the actual hole from the outside while the patch seals the inner liner, and most manufacturers consider that combination the safest, longest-lasting fix.

How Much Is A Tire?

While AAA puts the average cost of a new tire at around $200, the amount can vary. A basic tire can run as low as $50, while higher-end or specialty tires can cost more than $1,000 each, according to NerdWallet.

Where a specific tire falls in that range depends on the vehicle, the tire's intended use (all-season, performance, off-road, etc.), and the brand.

Valentino slingback pumps, by comparison, typically retail anywhere from $1,100 to $1,800. So, the thing that caused the damage is actually much more expensive than what it damaged.

It's worth noting that most all-wheel-drive vehicles require replacing all four tires at once rather than just the damaged one, since mismatched tread depth can cause problems.

Gallery: 2025 Ford Bronco 7 Source: Ford

Tire Warning Signs to Know

A punctured tire doesn't always go flat immediately. Here are some warning signs to watch for before it gets to that point: sluggish or heavy steering, a noticeable drag when rolling slowly, a constant pull to one side, extra noise from one tire while cornering, a tire pressure warning light, or the car visibly sitting unlevel, according to Michelin.

No matter how small a puncture looks, it's not safe to keep driving on it or to simply reinflate it, since a damaged tire can rupture and deflate rapidly, especially at speed.

'Honestly A Chic Way To Get A Flat'

The comments were full of people joking about which was actually worth more, the shoe or the tire. Others thought it was a fair trade.

“Girl math says you just got Valentino heels for the price of a tire,” a top comment read.

She confirmed in a comment, "I have the pair of shoes in my car." She reportedly said in another comment that they are her size.

“Probs more expensive than the tire girl! resell them get your bag,” a person said.

“Honestly a chic way to get a flat,” another wrote.

What do you think?

“I mean what a [expletive] stable shoe tho,” a commenter added.

Motor1 reached out to Mia Quaid via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Ford and Valentino via email. We'll be sure to update this if any respond.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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