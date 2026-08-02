Man Buys Ford Bronco. Then The Dealership Refuses To Fix Huge Scratch After Saying They'd Take Care Of It: 'CANCEL THAT CONTRACT!'

A car flipper spent weeks negotiating a Ford Bronco and drove 40 minutes to collect it, only to find a scratch running the length of the driver's door that he says nobody had mentioned on the phone. The dealership put its promise to fix the scratch in writing then and then handed it back with what looked like touch-up marker in the gouge.

Autologss (@autologss), who documents the wins and losses of his car-flipping and Turo business, laid out the sequence in a five-minute, eight-second video. It has drawn more than 20,700 views and opens with a line that sets the stakes for a channel built on dealer relationships. "Left my first negative review for a dealership," he says.

Ford Bronco: The Car He Was Told Not To Come And See

The first Bronco he wanted sold while he deliberated, which he took on the chin. "I took too long; the car sold. No problem," he says. The dealership sent him others. They settled on an out-the-door price, and when he called ahead, he says he was told to stay home because the vehicle was at another dealership and needed transporting.

When he arrived the next day, he spotted a car that looked like his, with a scratch "going across the entire driver's side door." The salesperson initially walked him in a different direction, which he read as a good sign—until it wasn't.

"He turns around, like, ‘Oh, I forgot. I parked in the front,’" he recounts the worker saying. The dealership, he says, told him, "We didn't know about it ahead of time."

He liked everything else, so he asked the manager to handle the one thing he didn't. "The only issue is the scratch. Can y'all take care of the scratch?" he says he asked. "And he goes, ‘Yes.’"

He says the dealership filled out a We Owe, the standard form dealers use to document work still owed after a sale. Walking to finance, he mentioned the $60 Uber it had taken to get there and his reluctance to spend going back. The manager, he says, offered a loaner.

Gallery: 2027 Ford Bronco Filson 55 Source: Ford

90 Minutes And A Touch-Up Marker Later...

The loaner evaporated before the appointment. The dealership messaged to say the work would take about 45 minutes and no loaner would be issued. He says he booked a 6 p.m. slot, arrived at 5:50 p.m., and when 90 minutes passed with no word, asked for an update. The salesman came straight out with the car already running outside, the TikToker says.

"He's like, 'Ok, no, we did the best we could,’" Autologss says. The scratch was still visible. "It pretty much looks like they used a touch-up marker. Horrible work," he says. "The paint that's inside the crack is not the same color as the paint of the car."

He says the explanations shifted as he pushed. The salesman told him the manager had warned, "It's not going to be 100%," which Autologss says he does not remember hearing.

Then came the argument that the dealership had already discounted the car, so "we can't put any more money into it," and the point that a proper repair would mean taking the door off. By then, it was past 7:30 p.m.

"I don't even see the point of going back and forth with this guy anymore," Autologss says.

What A ‘We Owe’ Is Supposed To Do

Commenters who said they work in the industry insisted that the paperwork he obtained is binding.

"You have a we owe, man. They have to fix that," wrote MulletDaddySkates, who said they had been in the business 11 years.

Chad Jenkins suggested a next step: get a body shop estimate and "take it to the sales manager with a copy of the we owe."

DannyGetsDeals raised the distinction that decides it. "If the we-owe says 'fix the scratch,' then they need to repaint and make it perfect. If the we-owe says 'touch up the scratch,' they fulfilled the contract," they wrote. A commenter posting as Zzz challenged Autologss to post the form's exact wording.

Getting that promise on paper is the step consumer regulators push hardest, and Autologss did it. The Federal Trade Commission tells car buyers to get all promises in writing, and to confirm before travelling "that the vehicle is actually on the lot."

‘I Would Have Told Them I Buy After It Was Fixed’

A chorus told him he should never have signed while the car was damaged.

"I would have told them I buy after it was fixed," wrote Kelly-Tacoma.

Others were unsympathetic about the weeks of haggling, with Russ asking, "Who plays around on buying a vehicle over a period of weeks?"

Several urged him to cancel the contract. The FTC states plainly that "federal law doesn't require dealers to give you three days to cancel the deal and return the car," and that in some states the right exists "only if the dealer chooses to offer this option."

To escalate beyond a review, USA.gov directs complaints about deceptive dealers to state consumer agencies and the FTC.

A commenter who said they work at a dealership, sa1ty_dalty, offered the least flattering theory of the late booking.

"They probably had you make a late appointment like that so they could do a bad job and then you be frustrated and stuck with it right before they close," they wrote, adding that negative reviews and manufacturer surveys carry real weight internally.

What do you think?

Autologss says the damage is to the number he gets later. "I'm all about looking at the resale value," he says. "I'm not trying to have some dealership telling me how much less they want to give me because there's a scratch on the vehicle."

Motor1 reached out to Autologss via TikTok direct message. We'll be sure to update this if he responds.

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