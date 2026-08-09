Mechanic Blamed For Lexus' Sudden Damage. Then He Finds An American Tire Depot Receipt

A California shop that had fitted air suspension to a 1999 Lexus ES 300 spent six weeks being chased by the owner over failed front suspension, accusations of shoddy work, and a 7am phone call. The shop responded by going through the car until receipts the customer had left there showed that the failure had a different cause entirely: the tires.

Concept 3 Performance (@concept3performance), an independent shop in Santa Fe Springs, detailed the whole situation in a four-minute, 12-second video. It has drawn more than 736,000 views, and the caption is two words long: "Customer Complaints."

"How Do You Blow Both Bags?"

The shop had installed the air suspension, or bags, about a month and a half earlier. Soon after that, the angry calls started. "Blows us up [expletive] 7 o'clock in the morning," the customer says, noting that the shop opens at 10. "My front struts are not working, not one, both."

The customer offered a theory, according to the creator. "He says, oh, I think I messed up because I hit a pothole," the owner says, and then asks "How do you blow both bags?"

Replacement parts took a week and a half in customs and a month to arrive, during which he says the customer chased weekly while being told each time to relax. Then he went looking in the car itself.

The Receipts In The Passenger Seat

What he found was a set of American Tire Depot receipts in the car and a set of tires he did not recognize. "I know for a fact this [expletive] had a stretch," he says, meaning the car had been running stretched tires, a narrower tire pulled onto a wider wheel that is standard practice in the modified and bagged scene. The new ones were not stretched.

The dates did the rest of the work. The receipts show tires bought on June 22, he says, with the customer calling and texting on June 23. "He blew the tires on the way home, brother," he says. "That's through the bags. On the way home."

He spelled it out clearly for a commenter who asked him to explain it "like I'm 7." When another viewer suggested wider tires had rubbed a hole in the bags, the shop replied with a single word: "Bingo." Pressed further, it added that "the new tires were too big now and would rub the bag, since the older tires were stretched and it wouldn't touch."

A commenter posting as kingfish209 summarised why both sides went at once: "Identical damage on both bags equals tire rub." Another, Lancelanz, added "Stretched old tires no rub bags. Proper size new tires rub bags."

Disputed Dots

The owner also objected to how the tires had been fitted, pointing at the coloured markings on the sidewall. "The red should not go to the valve stem," he says. That led to arguments underneath the video. "Some techs say to put the red dot on the valve stem, some say yellow dot only," wrote Luis Galván. Tyler was blunter: "Red dot, yellow dot. It doesn't matter."

Guidance from trade publications backs up the shop. A technical article in Vehicle Service Pros explains that a yellow dot marks "the lightest point of the tire" and "should be aligned with the wheel's valve stem, which should be the wheel's heavy spot in terms of balance." A red dot marks the tire's high point of radial force variation and belongs against the wheel's low point, indicated by a white dot or dimple where the wheel carries one. It also notes, though, that where a tire has both dots, the publication says "the red dot should be the priority," and on alloy wheels with no marking, the wheel's low point "may be the valve stem."

The Rest Of The Bill

The owner reads out the extras on the rest of the bill. The alignment came to $174.99, followed by a one-year alignment service plan at $49.95 and a three-year plan at $99.95. Premium wheel weights added $18. He puts the tire spend at $814 and reckons the same rubber could be bought online for around $500.

Commenters seized on individual items. "What are premium wheel weights?" asked Radiosquatch_713. "As far as I know, all tire weights are zinc alloys now." Another wondered how much the customer had paid for premium air.

Who Actually Pays

The video ends with the owner wondering whether the customer should take the receipts back to the tire shop, and asking whether he has snitched on him or saved him money. It is a fair question: a tire shop fitting correctly sized tires to a heavily modified car is not doing anything obviously wrong unless it was told what the clearances were.

For anyone in the same position, California has specific remedies. The state's Bureau of Automotive Repair mediates complaints between consumers and repair shops, and its list of what it can handle names "tire repair or installation" outright. Elsewhere, the Federal Trade Commission's auto repair guidance points consumers to their state attorney general or local consumer protection agency, and notes that small claims court is available without a lawyer.

What do you think?

Motor1 reached out to Concept 3 Performance via TikTok direct message and to American Tire Depot for comment. We'll be sure to update this if either responds.

Warning: The video below contains coarse language.

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