Woman's Land Rover Headlight Goes Out. Then She Finds Out How Much It Costs To Fix: ‘AutoZone Put Them In For Free’

A woman says she got an unpleasant surprise when she learned how much it could cost to replace a single headlight on her Land Rover Defender.

Sonique Saturday (@soniquesaturdays) shared her reaction after one of the headlights on her 2022 Land Rover Defender stopped working.

“My headlight just went out,” she says.

She says she texted her salesman to ask about getting it replaced, but the price she was given caught her completely off guard.

“$3,000 for one headlight?” Saturday questions.

She did not say whether that estimate included labor or exactly what part of the headlight assembly needed to be replaced. Still, the prospect of spending thousands of dollars on a headlight was enough to leave her laughing through the frustration.

“Laughing to keep from crying lmao,” she captioned her clip.

As of this writing, her video has more than 152,500 views.

Why Can One Headlight Cost Thousands?

On an older car, a burned-out headlight might mean replacing a bulb, but on a newer Defender, it can be a much bigger job.

Land Rover Defender models use LED headlight assemblies rather than a simpler replaceable bulb. So, if the problem is inside the unit itself, the repair may involve replacing the entire assembly.

And the assembly itself can be expensive.

One Land Rover parts retailer lists an OEM LED headlamp assembly used on 2020–2023 Defender models as costing roughly $1,300. The listing confirms it is a complete headlamp assembly rather than an individual bulb.

That helps put into context how a headlight repair can climb into four figures, especially once dealership labor is added.

Still, Saturday’s video leaves some details unanswered.

She says her salesman told her the replacement would cost $3,000, but she does not show an estimate or say whether that figure covers the entire headlight assembly, labor, or anything else. She also does not say why the light stopped working.

That matters because a dead headlight does not automatically mean the whole assembly needs replacing. The problem could be elsewhere in the lighting system, so getting an actual diagnosis and itemized quote would make it easier to see what that $3,000 covers.

There is also the question of warranty coverage.

Land Rover says new vehicles come with a four-year or 50,000-mile limited warranty, whichever comes first. As of publication, it’s unclear whether Saturday’s 2022 Defender still qualifies.

So, yes, a modern Defender headlight can be an expensive part. But whether Saturday actually needs to spend $3,000 on hers is another question.

Gallery: 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition 8

'You Need To Replace Your Salesman'

Saturday’s $3,000 figure immediately had commenters asking what, exactly, needed to be replaced.

“Is it the bulb or the whole light?” one viewer asked.

“Do you have to replace the entire headlight or just the light bulb inside?” another echoed.

Others were convinced Saturday could find a cheaper fix elsewhere.

“Go online and buy one and do it yourself!” one person suggested.

“Who call[s] the dealer for headlights?? It’s called your local mechanic,” another wrote.

One commenter offered an even simpler solution: “Girl, AutoZone put them in for free.”

Another similarly suggested, “Go to AutoZone.”

But not everyone thought a parts-store visit would solve the problem.

“Autozone ain’t gon help you with a Land Rover Defender sealed unit headlight — it might cost more from them,” one commenter replied.

Several viewers also shared their own eye-watering headlight bills.

“My Volkswagen needed a new headlight; it was $4,600,” one person wrote.

Another said, “My 2018 Audi headlight was $5000.”

For some commenters, this experience is just part of owning an expensive vehicle.

What do you think?

“Welcome to owning a luxury brand SUV,” one person wrote.

Motor1 contacted Saturday via TikTok direct message and Land Rover via email. We’ll be sure to update this if they respond.

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