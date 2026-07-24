Ford Recalls 566,000 Broncos For Engine Compartment Fires
Exposed wiring can result in an arc that ignites surrounding components.
The Breakdown
- Ford is recalling nearly every current-generation Bronco for a potential fire risk in the engine compartment.
- Wires in a wiring harness may become exposed, causing a short that ignites surrounding components.
- The recall affects 565,691 Bronco SUVs, including the Bronco Raptor.
Ford is recalling nearly every current-generation Bronco, from the 2021 to 2026 model years. There could be a short in an engine compartment wiring harness that can result in a fire.
The recall affects 565,691 Bronco SUVs, including the Bronco Raptor. An exposed wire in the harness can cause an intermittent short that may spark an arc, igniting nearby flammable components. According to the recall report, the exposed wires are caused by insufficient abrasion protection on the harness combined with movement between the harness and surrounding components.
Ford began investigating the issue in June and identified seven Bronco Raptor fires and eight base Bronco fires that may have started in the passenger side of the engine compartment. It inspected over 80 Broncos and found evidence of rubbing or chaffing on the engine compartment wiring harness in a small number of vehicles.
Its investigation revealed the cause--excessive movement and insufficient protection. The automaker is aware of a total of 15 potential incidents related to the issue, 10 of which are legal claims.
Ford Bronco Raptor
The Fix
The automaker will instruct owners to take their Bronco to a dealer for the free repair. Ford will fix the issue by adding convolute sheathing with abrasion tape to the engine compartment wiring harness.
Owners may experience smoke in their air vents or gauge cluster warning lights before seeing flames from the passenger-side engine compartment area. There is no mention of any injuries or accidents related to the issue.
This is Ford’s 60th recall so far this year. The automaker has recalled over 11 million vehicles so far this year. Ford has sold 589,860 current-gen Broncos through June 2026.
Motor1’s Take: The Ford Bronco is one of the brand’s most popular models, and the latest recall affects every model year. The automaker expects about 1 percent of the affected vehicles actually have a defect.
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