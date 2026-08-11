Man Opens Ford Bronco's Trunk. Then He Realizes They Come With This Unusual Feature: ‘F-150s Have One On The Tailgate'

A Joplin, Missouri, car salesman was stunned to learn about a hidden feature located in every sixth-generation Ford Bronco.

Shaun (@shaunloveselissa), who regularly posts about vehicles and sometimes their lesser-known attributes, demonstrated to folks where they could find this concealed gem.

Ford Bronco Hidden Feature: Check The Back

“Can somebody verify something for me? I had a customer in earlier. He was looking at a Lincoln Navigator, but sitting next to it is a 2025 Ford Bronco Outer Banks. And he owns a Ford Bronco, and he said, 'I wanna show you something,'” he says before his video cuts to footage of the car in question.

Shaun says they opened up the back of the Bronco. While he talks, he cracks the back door of the vehicle up and peers into the trunk area. Following this, Shaun directs his attention to a portion of the car’s interior frame, where he focuses on a specific area. This portion of the Bronco features an oddly shaped hole. But it’s one that Shaun says serves a specific purpose.

“And he said right here—I don’t know if you can see that right there—there’s a bottle opener. It’s just on that side,” he clarifies.

Next, Shaun aims his camera at the opposing frame to demonstrate that, indeed, only one of the rear rollbars sports this feature.

“And he said every Ford Bronco has a bottle opener like that. Did anybody else know that? Let me know,” he asks before his video comes to a close.

Do All Ford Broncos Come With A Bottle Opener In The Back?

If you’re a classic car lover who owns an older Bronco, you won’t find this bottle opener inside of the car. However, Shaun isn’t the first person to point out this little Easter egg inside of the popular SUV.

Koonsmotors also published an Instagram video in December of 2024 highlighting this nifty perk. In their own caption, they wrote, “All Bronco models come equipped with a bottle opener for your adventures.” They show off the bottle opener in their own clip, and it’s in the same exact location Shaun pointed out in his post.

The car dealership Formula Ford also listed this strategically placed frame cavity in a write-up on the 2025 Bronco. “One of the most surprising features tucked away in the Ford Bronco is a built-in bottle opener. Located discreetly in the liftgate area, this practical addition showcases an attention to adventure-ready details that outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate,” the car seller opined.

Additionally, Formula Ford called this particular trait a “small but thoughtful detail” that “exemplifies the vehicle’s purpose-built nature for those who enjoy outdoor activities.”

Gallery: 2025 Ford Bronco 7 Source: Ford

Is The Bronco Really Good For Off-Roading?

Crossovers have long been the most popular type of vehicle in the United States. Oftentimes, these vehicles are confused with true sports utility vehicles. This is largely due to the increased size and driver height crossovers offer commuters when compared to standard sedans. But when juxtaposed with a true SUV, the DNA of crossovers becomes immediately apparent: They share more in common with the humble station wagons of the "National Lampoon’s" movies.

Oftentimes, crossovers will masquerade as true SUVs, only to be thoroughly humbled whenever they’re presented with SUV scenarios.

But does the Bronco fall in this category? Well, that depends on the trim and package you’re using.

This other Ford dealership dished out on the differences between the Bronco and its different trims along with the smaller Bronco Sport. According to the dealer, the Sport’s unibody design and shorter suspension make it better tuned for road driving and light trails. e.g., the occasional unpaved gravel road and weathered nature paths.

The Sport also rocks a shorter frame, which makes turning in and out of parking spots an easier venture than in a Bronco Badlands, Raptor, or Stroppe and Heritage Editions with Sasquatch packages. These versions come packed with more suspension travel and fatter tires—not to mention extra G.O.A.T. driving modes to maximize the use of its 4-wheel-drive system.

The non-Sport versions of the Bronco also featured a body-on-frame construction, which, as the dealership puts it, helps these trims engage in “serious off-roading.” This is in contrast to the Sport's “daily driving + light trails” capabilities.

Praise For Bronco’s Off-Roading Prowess

Sitting in the rear tailgate of a Bronco and using its internal bottle opener to enjoy a cold beer after a day of cruising in the mud is entirely possible. At least, that’s according to these reviewers who issued high praise for the Bronco’s off-roading DNA.

This Pickup Truck Talk article called driving the Bronco in freshly fallen snow “downright magical.” Furthermore, the assessor said they “put Bronco up there with the best stock off-roaders” on the market.

As for the 2023 Sport, it also received high marks from TFL Offroad in its slip test & offroad course.

What do you think?

It’s worth mentioning that the Bronco isn’t the only vehicle in Ford’s lineup that offers a bottle opener. The U.S. automaker points out that its F-line of pick-up trucks also features bottle openers built right into its tailgate on certain models. The same goes for its smaller pickup variant, the Maverick.

Motor1 has reached out to Ford via email and Shaun via TikTok direct message for further comment. We will update this story if they respond.

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