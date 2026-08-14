Prius Architect Hiroshi Okuda Dies At 93, Reshaped Toyota

THE BREAKDOWN Hiroshi Okuda died at 93.

As Toyota president from 1995, he launched Vision 2005 to build cars locally, expanding overseas manufacturing and doubling overseas sales.

He pledged in March 1997 to launch a hybrid; the Prius debuted Oct 1997 and sold over 6 million worldwide.

Hiroshi Okuda, the former Toyota president widely credited as the architect behind the Prius and the company’s global push, has died at 93. His tenure in the 1990s and early 2000s helped turn Toyota from a conservative Japanese giant into a brand that built cars where it sold them and backed hybrid power early.

That shift is why a Prius is as common in Los Angeles as a Camry is in Tokyo, and why Toyota today still builds its strategy around electrified drivetrains. News of Okuda’s death has automakers and analysts revisiting the decisions he pushed through, moves that changed what many drivers now take for granted.

Toyota Prius Hybrid first generation Photo by: Toyota

Okuda’s Leadership Shift Inside Toyota

Hiroshi Okuda became Toyota president in 1995 after a long internal career, but he was still considered an “outsider” in a company long dominated by the Toyoda family. Reports describe him as the first non-family leader in decades, and he used that position to loosen tradition-bound thinking on where and how Toyota should build cars.

Okuda drove a strategy often called “Vision 2005,” launched in the mid-1990s, that pushed the company away from relying on exports from Japan and toward local production in key markets. Under this plan, Toyota expanded manufacturing footprints abroad as overseas sales roughly doubled, turning the brand into a global automaker rather than an exporter that shipped from home.

That global focus still shapes Toyota’s choices today, from US-built trucks to Europe-focused compact models, and it also frames many of the debates current chairman Akio Toyoda has about Toyota selling too many different models worldwide. The way Toyota now treats the world as a set of local markets with local plants traces directly back to decisions Okuda pushed three decades ago.

Toyota Prius Hybrid first generation with Takeshi Uchiyamada Photo by: Toyota

How Okuda Backed The Prius

Okuda’s name is most closely tied to the Prius. Hybrid development work started inside Toyota around 1993, but sources agree the program only became real when he publicly committed in March 1997 to launch a new hybrid passenger car before year’s end. That pledge put enormous pressure on engineers and locked Toyota into a deadline.

According to multiple accounts, Okuda then pushed the Prius team to move faster, bringing the car to market about a year earlier than originally planned. The first-generation Prius was unveiled in October 1997 and went on sale in Japan in December, becoming the world’s first mass-produced hybrid passenger vehicle and a visible symbol of Toyota’s technical ambition.

What do you think?

Over the next 20 years, Toyota sold more than 6 million Prius models across successive generations, normalizing hybrid badges in driveways worldwide and paving the way for the broader hybrid lineups we see now. If you look at any modern Toyota hybrid, whether it is a mainstream hatchback, a quirky project like the Prius turned into a pulse-jet experiment, or Akio Toyoda’s own favorites from his dream lineup of Toyota hot hatches, you are still seeing the ripple effects of Okuda’s bet that electrified power should be a core, mass-market technology, not a side project.

Motor1's Take: His push for local production and to make electrified drivetrains mainstream still shapes Toyota’s choices and the options buyers find at dealerships, a dual legacy that made electrification affordable at scale and forced rivals to rethink how they roll out new tech while Toyota sticks to a more pragmatic playbook even as the market leans harder into battery electric vehicles and model simplification.

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