Genesis' New Flagship SUV Will Be Big And Powerful

THE BREAKDOWN Leaked technical documents allegedly reveal the specs for the Genesis GV90 electric SUV.

The GV90 will measure 17.3 feet long with a 10.8-foot wheelbase.

The SUV will produce 666 horsepower.

Genesis is preparing the most ambitious model in its history, and the latest reports paint a very clear picture. The future GV90 is expected to be a large all-electric luxury SUV with 666 horsepower, a massive battery, and flagship-sized dimensions.

In practice, it would be the Korean brand’s answer to models such as the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and Range Rover Electric. Information leaked from technical documents points to a vehicle designed to impress more with substance than flashy gimmicks.

Long And Limousine-Like

The GV90 is expected to measure about 17.3 feet in length, with a wheelbase close to 10.8 feet. In other words, it should offer plenty of space for passengers and cargo, with a cabin that could also be available in a six-seat layout with separate rear seats.

Its proportions closely recall the Neolun concept, from which the production model is expected to inherit the clean front-end design, split lighting signature, and a highly minimalist overall approach.

Genesis Neolun concept. Photo by: Genesis

Potent And Capable

Under the body of the new Genesis, we expect to find two electric motors with a combined output of 666 horsepower. It is set to feature all-wheel drive, and while performance figures have not yet been made official, it should land in the territory of large, high-performance luxury SUVs.

Rather than focusing on top speed, Genesis appears to be aiming for very quick acceleration and exceptional smoothness on the road.

A Massive Battery

The most striking figure is the battery: a usable 115-kilowatt-hour. That is more capacity than many European rivals offer, and according to the leaked data, it should deliver a driving range of about 299 miles on the European WLTP.

That figure does not appear class-leading relative to the size of the battery pack, but it could be tied to the vehicle’s size, weight, and high performance capabilities.

Debuts Soon

Genesis has not yet officially confirmed these specifications, or when it will debut, but the reports align with the brand’s strategy of moving further upmarket in the global premium segment. If those numbers are confirmed, the GV90 will not simply be Genesis’ largest SUV. It will be the model tasked with proving that electric luxury is no longer exclusively a European game.

What do you think?

The new SUV from Genesis is expected to debut this month.

Gallery: Genesis Neolun Concept 13

Motor1's Take: We expect the Genesis GV90 to look very similar to the Neolun concept when it arrives. The large SUV will have plenty of power to compete with its rivals, but the range feels a bit low for a premium product.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy