Lamborghini Revuelto SV Spied With License Plate Dangling From The Rear

The Breakdown Lamborghini didn't put much effort into attaching the license plate on this Revuelto SV prototype.

The rear camo can't hide the biggest change over the standard Revuelto: a large wing.

The Superveloce version is reportedly debuting in August and could be limited to only 1,963 units.

We might not have to wait much longer until the Revuelto SV officially breaks cover. A new prototype has been spotted by Instagram user varryx_ out and about in Sant’Agata Bolognese, and this time, it wasn't wearing the usual layers of disguise. Instead, Lamborghini applied much thinner camouflage that resembles the protective wrap high-end automakers use when shipping cars to customers. When the camo striptease begins, it usually means the world premiere is inching closer.

The prototype may be wearing a nearly full-body wrap, but it does a terrible job of hiding the biggest change planned for the Superveloce. Lamborghini is installing a large rear wing that we can easily spot sticking out from the body. There’s a cutout in the cover for the third brake light integrated into the wing, which we imagine further hinders rear visibility. Then again, it's not like a Lamborghini has to be practical anyway, unless it’s an Urus.

The rear also shows that the company didn’t put much effort into securing the provisional license plate, as it simply dangles from a yellow strap attached to the body. It certainly doesn’t look very professional, but I guess it gets the job done, and the Italian police presumably don’t have a problem with this makeshift solution.

Lamborghini also hides the prototype’s face, where it’s easy to imagine more aggressive air intakes for improved cooling and airflow. From the few deliberately exposed sections of the body, you’ll notice the red accents on the side mirror caps and A-pillars. In fact, the contrasting red stripe appears to extend all the way to the rear, echoing the Aventador Pirelli Edition.

Attached below is a separate video shot by YouTuber Carspotter Jeroen, showing a mélange of SV test cars working out at the Nürburgring gym. One in particular caught our attention for its wheel-mounted sensors and antennas, which make it look as if it’s ready for takeoff. In both videos, the engine's soundtrack lacks the V12 drama of the Aventador and the Murciélago before it. Still, those cars came from a different era when regulations weren’t nearly as strict as they are in 2026. Even so, we have to give Lamborghini credit for holding on to its V12, even if that meant turning the Revuelto into a plug-in hybrid to reduce emissions.

If the rumor mill is to be believed, the SV will be a rare sight. Production is apparently capped at just 1,963 units, likely as a nod to the year Ferruccio Lamborghini founded the company to take on Ferrari. It’s also said to have 1,065 horsepower, or 64 hp more than the standard Revuelto, but nothing is official at this point.

Insiders claim Lamborghini is offering buyers four options for the placement of the "SV" logo on the body, while black accents will further distinguish it from the regular model. Inside, the hotter Revuelto is allegedly borrowing the Fenomeno’s seats, and there’s likely to be a special plaque denoting its limited production.

Expect the wraps to come off in the near future, possibly as early as next month during Monterey Car Week. As for the price, you can bet it’ll command a massive premium over the already eye-watering $600,000-plus price tag of the base Revuelto.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: We’re still surprised that Lamborghini is giving its flagship model the SV treatment before introducing a Roadster, but any new V12 supercar is good news. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Revuelto SV sheds any weight compared to the standard model, considering the Aventador SV was 110 pounds (50 kilograms) lighter than the car on which it was based.

As much as we’d like a hardcore version without the plug-in hybrid setup, we don’t see that happening, at least not for the SV. That said, we wouldn’t necessarily rule it out during the Revuelto’s life cycle. We can easily imagine a track-only version with everything dialed up to the extreme, mirroring the Aventador-based Essenza SCV12.

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