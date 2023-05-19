The latest reports suggest the Hyundai N Vision 74 concept is not going into production, but the Lego Ideas proposal from JiHyun Joo aims to let you own a tiny version of the retro-modern-looking machine. He has 114 supporters at the time of this story's publication. At 10,000 followers, the project undergoes a review from the company, and it might decide to sell the kit.

The proposed kit has 2,977 pieces. Stickers would be necessary to add elements like the Hyundai, N, and 74 branding. When complete, the model measures 14.96 inches (38 centimeters).

The kit is an accurate rendering of the Vision 74 concept. It includes an opening hood that reveals a hydrogen fuel cell. The doors also open, and there are N-branded hydrogen tanks in the back.

Inside, custom elements replicate the Vision 74's retro-inspired gauges. There's even a little, rotary gearshift knob on the center console.

JiHyun Joo used the real vehicle's headlight as a reference point and then extrapolated the ratio in Lego to create this model. He wrote in his Lego Ideas proposal that getting the shape and details right was "very difficult for me."

The proposal lacks windows, but the car's angular shape means that these probably would need to be unique parts.

In early May, South Korea's Money Today published a claim that Hyundai was preparing to premiere a production version of the Vision 74 on May 27, 2023. However, this turned out not to be the case.

The report churned up a lot of excitement, but Hyundai came out officially about a week after the Money Today report and said that the Vision 74 was not joining the brand's lineup.

The Vision 74 concept debuted in July 2022. It featured a hydrogen fuel cell and a battery that powered two electric motors turning the rear axle. In total, they made over 671 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The company estimated the range to be over 373 miles. The styling took inspiration from the 1974 Hyundai Pony concept but added boxy fenders and a big wing that gave the vehicle more of a 1980s aesthetic.

