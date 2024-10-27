Subaru's Group A rally cars of the 1990s and 2000s are things of legend. The likes of Colin McRae and Richard Burns used these cars to put Subaru on the map in Europe, cementing the brand as a loose-surface icon in the process. Only a handful of these Prodrive-built Imprezas exist, and this one's for sale.

According to the car's listing on RaceCarsDirect.com, this GC8-bodied Impreza was used as McRae's test car from 1993 to 1996. After its time in the spotlight, it was sold to a private driver, before being treated to a full restoration in 2020. The engine has been fully rebuilt by English firm Autosportif Engineering.

Since then, the car has competed in just one event: The 2022 RallyLegend weekend in San Marino. You can see it competing against a selection of other iconic Subaru rally cars in the video below.

The Impreza remains in race-ready condition, according to the seller. The seat belts, fire extinguishers, and fuel tank are up to date. The seats are new, but the original Prodrive carbon buckets are included, for originality's sake. It's currently set up to compete in tarmac rallies but comes with all the original Prodrive equipment to convert the car to gravel spec.

Because these Imprezas are tough to find in race-ready condition, they're not cheap. This one's currently located in Italy with an asking price of £390,000, or about $500,000 at current exchange rates. Anyone brave enough to go rallying in a car that valuable has our utmost respect.

Gallery: 1993 Subaru Impreza Prodrive Rally Car for Sale

6 Photos RaceCarsDirect.com