This Is The World's Fastest Lego Car

THE BREAKDOWN The full-size Lego Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear set a 69 mph record at Goodwood, more than doubling the previous Lego Technic speed mark.

Built from 327,906 pieces and nearly 4,000 pounds total weight, it’s one of the most complex drivable Lego cars ever made.

The project also launched the $516 Technic set, packing a 9-speed gearbox, V8 engine, and 'Ghost Mode' mechanical features.

The Lego–Koenigsegg partnership is back with another project that's every bit as ambitious as it is impressive. To celebrate the launch of a new Technic set based on the Sadair's Spear—a 1,603-horsepower hypercar limited to just 30 examples—the Danish toymaker built a full-size, drivable replica and took it straight to the Goodwood hillclimb course in England, home of the annual Festival of Speed.

Behind the wheel was Markus Lundh, Koenigsegg's official test driver—the same driver who set the hillclimb record in the real Sadair's Spear a year earlier. This time, piloting the brick-built version in reverse-course configuration.

Lundh reached 69 miles per hour, more than doubling the previous speed record for a large-scale Lego Technic vehicle. That mark had been held by a Lego McLaren P1, which topped out at 31 mph.

Lego Technic Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear Photo by: Lego

The Car: Nearly Two Tons And 327,906 Pieces

Impressive as the speed run was, the build itself may be even more remarkable. The full-size model is made from 327,906 Lego elements and weighs approximately 3,968 pounds, including 882 pounds of Lego bricks.

Designing and building the car required more than 9,400 hours, including the development of its working mechanical features. Most notable is "Ghost Mode," which simultaneously opens the doors, hood, and mirrors at the touch of a button.

Photos by: Lego Photos by: Lego

Christian von Koenigsegg, the company's founder and CEO, described the collaboration as a celebration of a shared passion for engineering, while Lundh said the experience felt surprisingly close to driving the real car.

The record-setting LEGO Koenigsegg will make its public debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed before embarking on a global promotional tour.

The Set: A Nine-Speed Transmission And 4,104 Pieces

The Goodwood run also marks the launch of Lego Technic's new Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear set, shown in the accompanying photo gallery. It joins the brand's 1:8-scale Ultimate Car Concept series as its sixth entry, following models inspired by Porsche, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and McLaren.

Designed for adult builders and engineering enthusiasts, the set includes 4,104 pieces and measures 23.2 inches long, 5.9 inches tall, and 11.0 inches wide.

It faithfully recreates several key features of the real car, including a piston-style V8 engine, a functional nine-speed sequential gearbox operated by steering-wheel-mounted paddles, front and rear Triplex suspension, and a rotating display that indicates the selected gear.

Photo by: Lego

Ghost Mode makes the jump to the scale model as well. Lift the rear hood, and the doors swing open, the mirrors fold inward, and the front hood pops up automatically. The roof panel is also removable, just like on the real car.

Lego says development of the set took roughly 18 months, with dozens of new elements created specifically for the project. The set will be available in early access for Lego Insiders members beginning July 1, 2026, before going on sale to the general public on July 4 for €449.99 in Europe (about $515 in the US).

What do you think?

Customers who purchase the set between July 1 and July 6 will also receive, while supplies last, a free 228-piece Sadair's Spear steering wheel model.

Motor1's Take: Lego's latest Ultimate Car Concept set might be its most ambitious yet. Between the working nine-speed transmission, functional Ghost Mode, and more than 4,100 pieces, this is the kind of Technic set that blurs the line between toy and engineering showcase.

Gallery: LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear

21 Source: Lego

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