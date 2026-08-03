Kia Picks Mexico For EV3 Production

THE BREAKDOWN $649 million investment at Pesquería plant through 2028.

EV3 assembly at Pesquería starts August 4, 2026; it's Kia's first battery-electric model built in Mexico.

Mexican-built EV3s will export to the US later in 2026.

Production of the Kia EV3 is about to get very real in Mexico. Kia and Mexican officials have confirmed a $649 million program centered on the company's existing Pesquería plant in Nuevo León, with the compact electric SUV set to roll off a newly retooled line starting August 4, 2026. That makes the EV3 Kia's first battery-electric model assembled in Mexico.

The investment runs through 2028 and goes beyond bolting cars together. It folds in upgrades to the plant, new supplier activity, and spending on charging, renewable power, and water recycling projects tied to the site. For EV shoppers and fleet operators in North America, the big questions are where these Mexican-built EV3s are headed and how the local-content ramp shapes pricing and availability.

Gallery: 2027 Kia EV3 GT 16 Source: Kia

Kia EV3 Production: Investment, Plant And Start Date

Kia's $649 million commitment in Nuevo León focuses on expanding and modernizing the Pesquería complex so it can handle dedicated EV3 assembly alongside existing models. Reports from Kia Mexico and local authorities describe a new or heavily modified line inside the plant calibrated for the subcompact electric SUV, with more than a third of the total spend earmarked for that production tooling.

The line is scheduled to start operating on August 4, 2026, with volume building as the year goes on for both domestic and export markets. Kia has already opened EV3 preorders in Mexico, positioning the SUV as the first fully electric Kia to be both built and sold locally. If you want a deeper dive into range, trims, and tech, check out our detailed Kia EV3 overview with specs and photos.

Local Content, Jobs, Infrastructure And Export Plans

Mexican officials say the EV3 will launch with about 27 percent local content, with that share expected to rise as more regional suppliers are brought into the program. High-value parts such as battery packs will initially come from Asia, then gradually shift as Kia secures more components closer to Pesquería. That sourcing profile matters for trade rules and could influence how the EV3 is priced in different markets.

The same investment envelope includes funding for public and semi-public charging around key Mexican corridors linked to Kia's dealer network, plus renewable energy and water recycling projects tied to the plant. Those pieces are aimed at lowering the EV3's manufacturing footprint and supporting early adopters locally. For US readers, the key detail is that Mexican-built EV3s are planned for export north of the border later in 2026, a point echoed in coverage from outlets like Electrek and Reuters.

2027 Kia EV3 GT-Line Photo by: Kia

If you're weighing an EV3 against other small electric crossovers, it's worth comparing how Kia positions it next to the delayed EV4 for the US—our story on Kia EV4 delays for the American market sets that context. Kia's broader EV roadmap, including smaller models like the EV2, also hints at how much of the brand's future EV volume could come from lower-cost plants such as Pesquería; see our coverage of the Kia EV2 debut and specs for where the lineup is heading.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take

Kia’s move makes Pesquería a real EV production hub rather than a pilot project—if regional suppliers and the charging build-out keep pace, the plant can help lower costs and improve availability for North American buyers. The flip side is the usual bottleneck: supplier localisation and component sourcing will largely determine whether those benefits arrive on schedule or stay theoretical.

Watch how Kia prices and positions the EV3 against its other small EVs in the US, and whether the company leans on Pesquería for more volume going forward. Early signals to track are dealer availability, supplier announcements, and the pace of local infrastructure roll-out.

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