Alfa Romeo Stelvio Pushed Back To 2028—Should You Wait?

THE BREAKDOWN Next-generation Stelvio delayed from about 2026 to nearer 2028.

The successor will use Stellantis' STLA Large platform and offer hybrid plus full-electric powertrains.

Alfa plans a C-segment SUV for end-2027 on STLA Medium.

Thinking about holding out for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio? The brand's next-generation SUV is still coming, but it is now sitting firmly in the "later in the decade" bucket, not around the corner. Reports from Europe and the US agree that Alfa has pushed the SUV's debut back and reworked the plan, switching from a pure electric launch to a broader strategy.

That means the current Stelvio stays in showrooms while Alfa Romeo locks in the new model on Stellantis's STLA Large platform. The future SUV is expected to mix hybrid and full electric powertrains, grow in size and go straight after premium rivals such as the BMW X3. If you're shopping for a premium SUV today, you now have to decide whether to grab the Stelvio as it is or wait several years.

Gallery: 2027 Alfa Romeo SUV Rendering 4 Source: Motor1.com

New Stelvio Timeline And Delay

The next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio was originally tipped to arrive around 2026, but multiple product-roadmap updates now point to a launch closer to 2028. Outlets including Auto Express and Car and Driver describe a thoroughly reworked SUV that has been pushed back to accommodate major changes in its platform, tech and drivetrains.

At the same time, Alfa Romeo has confirmed that today's Giulia and Stelvio will remain in production until roughly 2027 as part of a transition phase, with optimisation and updates rather than immediate replacement. That aligns with coverage that the electric Stelvio is unlikely to reach the US before 2027 and that the successor itself will not be the brand's next all-new SUV.

The delayed Stelvio gives Alfa Romeo more time to lean on Stellantis's STLA Large architecture. Instead of launching as a battery electric vehicle only, the SUV is now expected to offer both hybrid engines and a full battery electric option from day one. That multi-energy setup is meant to keep it competitive in markets where charging infrastructure still lags.

Reports also suggest the future Stelvio will grow to close to 5 yards in length, making it longer than SUVs such as the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC. With the extra size come fresh styling cues inspired by the upcoming C-segment SUV, and Alfa wants to keep developing Quadrifoglio performance versions, even if the exact powertrain—potentially flirting with four-figure horsepower—remains under wraps.

What Happens To Today's Stelvio

Because the new SUV is delayed, the current Stelvio is not going anywhere soon. Coverage from Europe notes that Giulia and Stelvio production is planned through 2027, with incremental updates and reopened orders for hotter variants rather than a run-out winding down. In the US, Kelley Blue Book also still lists the present SUV as a 2026 model, confirming ongoing availability.

If you buy a Stelvio now, you are likely looking at several more years before the replacement reaches dealers. That means a longer overlap where the outgoing model remains the brand's D-segment SUV, with petrol and diesel powertrains continuing under Alfa's multi-energy strategy while the electric future is prepared behind the scenes.

An important twist is that Alfa Romeo's next all-new SUV launch is not the Stelvio successor but a fresh compact C-segment model. Reuters reports that the brand plans to introduce this mid-sized SUV by the end of 2027, positioned between the Junior and Tonale on one side and the Stelvio on the other, and built at the Melfi plant in Italy.

This C-SUV, riding on the STLA Medium platform with its own mix of combustion and electric options, will debut design themes that later migrate to the larger Stelvio. It effectively fills the lineup gap and lets Alfa stretch the current Stelvio's life, so if you are cross-shopping sizes, expect the brand's range to feel more crowded around the time the new D-segment SUV finally appears.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take

If you need a premium SUV now, the current Stelvio is the practical choice—it stays on sale and will be updated while Alfa finalises the successor. If you’re holding out specifically for an Alfa-only EV or a flagship Quadrifoglio, expect a longer wait and weigh rival hybrids or EVs in the meantime.

Watch how Alfa and Stellantis lock down STLA Large details and the launch powertrain mix—that will decide whether the new Stelvio can truly challenge German rivals. The upcoming compact C-segment SUV will also preview styling and tech, so its rollout is worth monitoring for timing and direction.

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