Audi Isn't Even Bothering To Camouflage The New S6 Anymore

The Breakdown The next-generation Audi S6 has lost all of its camo ahead of a presumably imminent reveal.

Dual fuel caps reveal the new S6 is a plug-in hybrid.

Both the sedan and wagon were caught at the Nürburgring.

Audi dropped a widebody surprise in mid-June when it took the wraps off the new A6 Allroad and its generous hips. If this video is any indication, the model family is about to expand further with the next-generation S6. Prototypes are running around the Nürburgring with no disguise whatsoever, all but confirming that the official reveal is right around the corner.

Of the two body styles caught by Carspotter Jeroen, only the wagon has some pseudo-camouflage, basically a piece of duct tape on the tailgate to conceal the S6 badging. Ingolstadt has vowed to move away from the dreaded fake-exhaust setup, meaning what you see is what you get. Europeans will remember the dark days of the diesel-fueled S6 with its faux quad tips, but that thankfully won’t be the case for its successor.

While Audi has been mum about what will power the next S6, the fuel cap on the rear fender on the driver’s side tells us everything we need to know. The high-voltage yellow sticker in the top-left corner of the rear window also indicates we’re looking at an electrified prototype. It’s about to become the first plug-in hybrid model to carry the S badge, but not the first PHEV from Audi Sport, as that role has already been assigned to the RS5.

How Much Power?

As for power, it’ll pack considerably more punch than the S5, where the 3.0-liter V6 engine works alone to pump out 362 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm). At the same time, it’s unlikely to step on the RS5’s toes, where a 2.9-liter V6 teams up with an electric motor to deliver a combined 630 hp and 608 lb-ft (825 Nm). Somewhere between the S5 and RS5 seems plausible, leaving enough room in the lineup for the future RS6 to trump them all.

Audi is technically already selling an S6-badged car. Although we rarely talk about it, the S6 E-Tron has actually been around for two years, with a pair of electric motors generating a combined 496 hp, or 543 hp with launch control. Despite having a different powertrain, the plug-in hybrid S6 is unlikely to be wildly different in terms of horsepower, given that it’ll use the same S6 badge.

We’d wager Audi will bring the new S6 to the 2026 Paris Motor Show in the first half of October, although we wouldn’t rule out an online reveal beforehand. It should go on sale shortly thereafter in Europe before (hopefully) arriving in the U.S. next year.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: We’re pleasantly surprised to see Audi is about to come out with an S6 powered by a combustion engine. The fact that it’s a plug-in hybrid makes sense given how strict emissions regulations are becoming, especially in the mandate-obsessed EU. It’s either PHEV or no gas-fueled model at all, so we’ll take what we can get. It’s the same story with the RS5 and the upcoming RS6.

As long as it doesn’t downsize to a four-cylinder engine, it could have a decent number of followers. The PHEV does add weight and complexity to pass emissions regulations, but it does bring one benefit: an EV mode. The electric range should be enough for short trips around town, given that the regular A6 E-Hybrid goes 66 miles (106 kilometers) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. Real-world range is usually lower, but a predominantly EV experience in the city is plausible.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy