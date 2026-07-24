Kia Has 8 Models Coming In 2026. Here's All Of Them

3,135,803. That’s how many cars Kia sold in 2025, a record-breaking result for the brand after a two-percent increase from the previous year.

For 2026, Kia has an even more ambitious target: 3,350,000 units. As it looks to boost sales by more than 200,000 vehicles over the previous year, the company is launching multiple new products. Some have already been revealed, while others are about to break cover.

As with seemingly every brand, crossovers and SUVs take precedence. However, Kia isn’t completely ignoring traditional passenger cars. At the same time, it wants to cater to a broad audience by offering a wide variety of powertrain options instead of putting all its eggs in the electric basket. There’s seemingly something for everyone.

Here's everything we know Kia has planned for 2026 (and beyond).

Kia EV2: The New Entry-Level EV

2027 Kia EV2 Photo by: Kia

The not-for-America EV2 is the new entry point into Kia’s sprawling electric vehicle lineup. It rides on a dedicated platform and features a boxy shape with rugged styling, while the GT-Line trim adds a sportier flair. Although the exterior is unconventional, the cabin is straightforward, with dual screens and plenty of physical buttons providing quick access to frequently used functions.

The tiny EV2 is only 159.8 inches (4,060 millimeters) long and comes in both four- and five-seat configurations. Its E-GMP platform brings a 42.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a WLTP-rated range of up to 197 miles (317 kilometers). At an additional cost, a larger 61-kWh battery increases range to 278 miles (448 kilometers) on a single charge. Sadly, this model isn't destined for the US.

Kia EV GT Models: More Power, Subtle Design Changes

2027 Kia EV3 GT Photo by: Kia

Kia is moving away from combustion-powered performance vehicles by prioritizing hot EVs. The EV3, EV4, and EV5 are all getting GT versions with dual motors and all-wheel drive as standard, without any major design changes to signal their elevated status. The EV3 GT and EV4 GT produce 288 horsepower, while the EV5 GT ups the ante to 301 hp.

The EV4 GT is the quickest of the trio, taking just 5.6 seconds to sprint from 0 to 62 miles per hour. The EV3 GT is a tenth of a second slower, while the larger EV5 GT completes the run in 6.2 seconds. There’s just one catch: because Kia isn’t selling the standard EV4 and EV5 in the U.S., the spicy GT models aren’t coming here either. The silver lining is that the EV3 goes on sale at the end of the year, complete with a GT version.

Kia K4 Sportswagon: The Surprise Wagon

2027 Kia K4 Sportswagon Photo by: Kia

Thought wagons were dead? Not so fast. Sadly forbidden fruit in the United States, the K4 wagon is a more practical alternative to the hatchback and sedan. It essentially replaces the Ceed Sportswagon in Kia’s European lineup and takes the fight to compact heavyweights such as the Skoda Octavia Combi and Volkswagen Golf Estate.

Kia will sell the long-roof K4 with turbocharged 1.0- and 1.6-liter gasoline engines producing up to 177 horsepower. While the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is likely to be the most popular transmission, the base model still offers a six-speed manual. Although a diesel engine isn't available, few will miss it since a full-hybrid K4 Sportswagon is coming later this year.

Kia Niro: Major Facelift

2027 Kia Niro Photo by: Kia

The Seltos’ growth spurt we mentioned earlier doesn’t spell the end for the Niro. Instead, it’s getting a substantial facelift this year, bringing the design in line with Kia’s latest models. Likewise, the interior receives an overhauled dashboard featuring dual 12.3-inch screens and a two-spoke steering wheel, while retaining a generous array of physical buttons.

Kia is dropping the plug-in hybrid and electric Niro in the United States, where the crossover is now offered exclusively with a full-hybrid powertrain. It combines an electrified 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 139 hp with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the front wheels. We’re told it’s quieter and more comfortable than before thanks to suspension revisions.

Kia Seltos: All-New Everything

2027 Kia Seltos Photo by: Kia

Kia got off to a strong start to the year by introducing the second-generation Seltos as a completely new model. It looks nothing like its predecessor, as the design overhaul has given the subcompact crossover a mini-Telluride appearance. Inside and out, it’s all grown up while remaining affordable, with a starting price of $26,485 and standard adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, LED headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Those seeking maximum efficiency will want to skip the gas-only versions and wait until the end of the year, when the Seltos gains a hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive. For the first time, Kia is bringing the model to Europe as a more affordable alternative to the Sportage. The electrified version with a rear-mounted motor is also headed to the continent, giving European buyers even more options

Kia XCeed: Aging Crossover Goes Under the Knife

2027 Kia XCeed Photo by: Kia

As if Kia’s crossover lineup wasn’t already complicated enough, the XCeed soldiers on in Europe with another makeover. For 2026, it receives its second facelift, a substantial update that tries to disguise the vehicle’s aging underpinnings. The XCeed has been around for seven years, although you might not guess it from its fresh front end featuring the vertical headlights found on most new Kias.

While the company has put effort into modernizing the cabin, the gear selector protruding from the center console is a dead giveaway that it’s an older product. Elsewhere, it features familiar Kia touches such as side-by-side screens, a two-spoke steering wheel, redesigned air vents, and new upholstery options. Noise, vibration, and harshness have been reduced after suspension revisions aimed at improving comfort. Power comes from gasoline and mild-hybrid engines, as the plug-in hybrid has been discontinued.

Looking Ahead: Sportage, Electric Sedan, EV1

The next-generation Sportage was recently spotted testing in South Korea, but it's unlikely to debut this year. Instead, the new compact crossover is rumored to break cover sometime in 2027. Knowing how Kia likes to shake things up, it’s likely to receive a comprehensive makeover, and we’re not just talking about the exterior.

The new Pleos infotainment system is expected to dramatically change the dashboard layout with a central touchscreen while still retaining some physical controls below. We should learn more about the revamped Sportage later this year when its sister model, the Tucson, switches to the next generation. Logic suggests neither is likely to receive an EV counterpart, since Kia and Hyundai maintain separate lineups for their dedicated electric models.

Photo by: Kia

While this list is dominated by SUVs, the K4 Sportswagon isn’t the only passenger car Kia has been working on. The Vision Meta Gran Turismo is a sleek sports sedan with an electric powertrain. We won’t see the production version in 2026, but the company has confirmed it's in development, with a fastback variant also on the way.

When the sleek EV eventually arrives, it’ll serve as an indirect successor to the Stinger. Who’s it for? Kia says the high-performance EV is aimed at the "gamer generation." The company remains tight-lipped about specifications but is already promising "a more dynamic, engaging, and visceral driving experience," all without the Stinger’s twin-turbo V6 or any engine at all.

2027 Kia EV2 Photo by: Kia

What do you think?

The EV2’s status as Kia’s entry-level electric car will be temporary, as the company is developing an even smaller and cheaper EV1. Although a concept has yet to be revealed, we already know it’ll be a subcompact hatchback aimed at Europe. It’s due next year with much of the EV2’s hardware packaged into a lower-riding body to take on the Renault 5 and Volkswagen ID. Polo.

Kia is keeping details about range under wraps, but the EV1 could travel farther than the EV2 thanks to its more aerodynamic shape. As an electric alternative to the gas-powered Picanto, the EV1 is expected to become a high-volume model in Europe, especially if governments continue to support EV adoption with incentives.

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