Kia Recalls 463,000 SUVs A Second Time For Seat Motor Fires

The Breakdown Kia recalls 463,000 Telluride SUVs a second time because the seat motors may catch fire.

The seat switch may become dislodged or misaligned, causing the seat to operate continuously and overheat the motor.

Kia previously recalled these vehicles in 2024 for the same issue and fixed the issue with a bracket.

Kia has issued a second recall for 462,869 vehicles. Certain first-generation Telluride SUVs may have seat motors that can overheat and catch fire.

According to the recall report, the power seat switch is susceptible to external impacts. If one occurs with enough force, it can dislodge, misalign, or damage the switch, resulting in the continuous operation of the seat motor. This can overheat the motor and increase the risk of a fire. The recall affects the 2020-2024 Telluride SUV.

Kia issued the first recall in June 2024. The automaker tried to rectify the issue with a bracket designed to reinforce the switch and an improved slide knob, but by October, it had learned of its first reported seat fire in a Telluride after it had received the fix.

Kia began monitoring the issue, and between October 2024 and April 2026, it learned of seven seat fires and 11 melted motors. It is unaware of any injuries, crashes, or fatalities.

Owners with affected vehicles might notice the seat slide knob sticking, a burning or melting smell, or smoke. Kia’s latest remedy is to install an electronic fuse that will prevent the seat from continuous operation if the switch is damaged.

How Kia Learned The Telluride Still Had A Problem?

After Kia issued the first recall in June 2024 and informed owners in July, it received its first report of a repaired vehicle catching fire in October. The automaker inspected the vehicle and discovered signs of an improper recall repair.

In April 2025, Kia learned of a second repaired vehicle with an alleged seat fire and another a month later. Kia X-rayed the second vehicle’s seat switch assembly and discovered misaligned internal switches and a dislodged backplate.

What do you think?

Over the next few months, Kia engineers inspected repaired Tellurides without any known issues and identified workmanship deficiencies. The automaker suspected that dealers may have reinforced the power seat switch cover rather than replaced the switch.

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Motor1’s Take: This isn't the first time an automaker has had to recall a vehicle for a second time, nor will it be the last. Sometimes, intended fixes don't work as expected, or vehicles received an improper repair, and we are glad Kia is rectifying the issues.

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