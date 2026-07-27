The Land Rover Discovery Sport Is Dead

The Breakdown Land Rover will cease Discovery Sport production in December.

The SUV will remain on sale in the United States until the inventory runs out.

The factory that builds the Discovery Sport will transition to building the automaker’s next-gen models.

Land Rover is killing the Discovery Sport. The automaker has confirmed that production for the SUV will conclude later this year.

The Discovery Sport is Land Rover’s entry-level SUV in the United States. A Land Rover spokesperson shared the following statement with Motor1 about the model’s future:

'Discovery Sport production will end in December 2026 in line with normal product lifecycles as Halewood [United Kingdom] transitions to building JLR's next generation models.'

Land Rover will continue to sell the Discovery Sport in the United States until the inventory is depleted after production ends. The automaker provided no information about future models.

The automaker launched the compact SUV over a decade ago, and it quickly became its best-selling model. With the Discovery Sport now dead, the Range Rover Evoque becomes Land Rover’s cheapest model. It has a starting price of $51,275, $100 more than the DS.

What’s Next For Land Rover?

Last Week, Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover GT. It’s a new model that rides on the automaker’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA).It will launch as a purely electric vehicle, but there are plans for a full hybrid later.

The GT has a coupe-like roofline and rides close to the ground. It looks more like a high-riding Jaguar wagon than a new Land Rover SUV, breaking the mold of what we expect from the brand.

What do you think?

Inside, the Range Rover GT has just two screens on the dashboard. There is a thin one for the digital instrument cluster and a larger one in the center serving as the infotainment display. Land Rover will build the new GT in the UK.

19 Source: Land Rover

Motor1’s Take: Land Rover is preparing for the future, and that means it has to focus on new models. The automaker’s EMA is vital to its future and will underpin several upcoming models, which should include a new entry-level offering now that the Discovery Sport is dead.

Source: Land Rover

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