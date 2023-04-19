Big changes are coming at Jaguar Land Rover as the luxury brand moves forward into an electric future. The automaker announced new details for its encompassing Reimagine plan, in which everything from manufacturing facilities to the company name receives a makeover.

In the process, prominent Land Rover models will become their own brands under JLR. Furthermore, JLR won't simply be an abbreviation for Jaguar Land Rover, but its new official name. The company will be a "house of brands" in which Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover will exist as brands alongside Jaguar.

"Pivotal to our Reimagine strategy is the formation of the House of Brands, which is a natural evolution, with a purpose of elevating and amplifying the uniqueness of our characterful British marques," said Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, chief creative officer at JLR. "Our ultimate ambition is to build truly emotionally engaging experiences for our clients that, over time, will build long-term high equity for our brands and long-term sustainability for JLR."

The goal for JLR is to be an electric-first luxury brand by 2030. To get there, JLR announced its next-generation electric SUV (ELR) platform will underpin the first all-electric Range Rover in 2025. Three new Jaguar EVs are also slated for production, with the first being a high-performance four-door GT also launching in 2025. It won't be an entirely electric affair right off the bat, however. JLR will keep its MLA architecture handy for pure internal combustion and hybrid powertrains.

The Reimagine plan also calls for remodeling and rebranding of JLR manufacturing facilities. the Halewood plant in Merseyside, UK will become ground zero for building EVs using the new ELR platform. The company's engine plant in Wolverhampton will be recast as the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Center. As for the historic Castle Bromwich body stamping location in Birmingham, JLR will expand the facility for continued use into the electric future.

All total, JLR will invest £15 billion over the next five years, which equates to $18.6 million in current exchange rates. Going by the numbers, the company plans to be net cash positive by the fiscal year 2025. In 2030, every JLR vehicle will be offered with full battery power.

"Today I am proud to announce we are accelerating our electrification path, making one of our UK plants and our next-generation medium-size luxury SUV architecture fully electric," said JLR CEO Adrian Mardell. "This investment enables us to deliver our modern luxury electric future, developing new skills, and reaffirming our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2039."