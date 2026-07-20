Jeep And Ram Have New Bosses

Stellantis continues its management shakeup. The automaker announced today that two longtime automotive executives will assume leadership of its Ram and Jeep brands.

Matt VanDyke has been named CEO of Ram, effective immediately. He replaces Tim Kuniskis, who had been wearing two hats since last year after being promoted to lead Stellantis' American brands, North America marketing, and retail strategy while also retaining oversight of Ram. Kuniskis will keep his broader North American leadership role, with VanDyke reporting directly to him.

Jeep is also getting new leadership. Branden Coté will become the brand's CEO on August 3, succeeding Bob Broderdorf, who is taking medical leave. Stellantis says Broderdorf will return to a different leadership position within the company once he is ready. Like VanDyke, Coté will report to Kuniskis.

Matt VanDyke, CEO Ram (Left); Branden Coté, CEO Jeep (Right) Photo by: Stellantis

Stellantis Shakes Things Up

The two hires are part of Filosa's ongoing effort to rebuild Stellantis' executive bench following a series of leadership changes over the past year. Filosa, who took over as CEO in 2025 after Carlos Tavares' departure, has been steadily reorganizing the automaker's management team.

VanDyke arrives with more than two decades of experience in the automotive industry, having held senior leadership positions across marketing, sales, product planning, and motorsports. Coté also brings extensive industry experience, giving Stellantis two seasoned executives to oversee some of its most important—and profitable—North American brands.

The changes come at a critical time.

What do you think?

Ram is getting ready to expand its lineup with new products, while Jeep continues working to reverse declining sales and strengthen its portfolio. Separating day-to-day brand leadership from Kuniskis' broader responsibilities allows him to focus on the company's overall North American strategy.

Motor1’s Take: Leadership changes don't sell trucks or SUVs overnight, but they can shape the products buyers see years down the road. Ram is under pressure to regain lost sales momentum, while Jeep needs to reverse its recent slump.

Source: Stellantis

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy