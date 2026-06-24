Jaguar's Radical New Car Debuts This October 'In A Special Way'

The Breakdown The world premiere will take place in New York.

Jaguar projects that the Type 01 will sell despite the controversy.

The "extremely negative sentiment" surrounding the car has apparently been turned around into a positive one.

Jaguar has been heavily criticized for dragging its feet on the launch of its striking new EV. However, some of the comments may be exaggerated, considering it hasn’t been that long since the concept broke cover. We first saw the Type 00 in December 2024, and less than two years will have passed by the time the production model finally debuts.

Sure, the teaser campaign has been rather exhausting, but Jaguar’s approach is understandable given the importance of its striking GT. That’s all in the past now, as we won’t have to wait much longer for the wraps to come off. The world premiere will take place sometime in October during a “mind-blowing launch” event in New York.

Lennard Hoornik, Jaguar Land Rover’s Chief Growth Officer, announced the timeline during the 2026 JLR Investor Day, where he also said the debut will be handled in a “very special way.” The company is confident it will be a commercial success, despite the fierce controversy surrounding the concept’s design and its electric-only powertrain:

Photo by: Jaguar

'My strong feeling is that if you’ve got a great proposition, you’ve got a great emotion, then there will be great numbers coming out. The sentiment, which was extremely negative as you all know, has turned around into a positive one. I think it kind of helped us a little bit because we are really focusing on innovation and on making this car the best innovative car ever.'

Sitting on standard 23-inch wheels, Jaguar’s glamorous EV will be a stately GT measuring about 204.7 inches (5.2 meters) long, with a gargantuan 126-inch (3.2-meter) wheelbase. It will feature charging ports on both front fenders for added convenience. Outward visibility is unlikely to be stellar due to the small side windows and the absence of a rear window. Still, a plethora of cameras should at least partially offset the modest greenhouse.

Power will be provided by three electric motors producing more than 986 hp and 959 lb-ft (1,300 Nm) of torque. A massive 120-kWh battery has already been confirmed with support for 350-kW charging. As for range, the new Jaguar is expected to do about 400 miles (644 kilometers) per the EPA and a slightly higher 430 miles (692 km) per WLTP.

2027 Jaguar Type 01 prototype in Monaco 11 Source: Jaguar

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Not long to go until we find out whether the Type 01 lives up to the hype. A lot is riding on the EV now that Jaguar has abandoned all of its previous models. The stakes are high, but JLR appears optimistic, projecting that wealthy buyers will warm up to the car’s exuberance and fork out well over $100,000 for one.

Don’t expect a return to combustion engines: Jaguar has made it clear that ICE is not coming back. In other words, the company’s future is EV or bust.

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