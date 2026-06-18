Land Rover Found An Unlikely Partner To Build SUVs In America

THE BREAKDOWN Jaguar Land Rover wants to focus on the US market.

It will partner with Stellantis to build the Defender in the US.

New models are coming, including hybrids and electric vehicles.

British automaker Land Rover has never built a vehicle in the United States. That will soon change, thanks to assistance from American automaker Stellantis. "Our aspiration, in the coming years, is to grow our US business to the size of the entire JLR business as it exists today," JLR CEO PB Balaji said in a company statement on June 17, 2026.

That's a fairly tall order, even with the US currently accounting for 30 percent of Jaguar Land Rover's current global sales. For US operations to grow to meet the company's current global sales, they would need to increase by over 300 percent.

"To truly manifest the power of our brands, we will increase our focus on North America, our biggest market," Balaji added. "The rising demand for luxury products, coupled with the strong preference we see for our brands, signals significant growth potential. We are also exploring new high-potential segments for our Defender brand, which will allow us to offer tailored luxury products and experiences for even more of our US clients."

JLR does not have a factory in North America, so that is where the partnership with Stellantis will benefit the UK automaker. The two companies announced a "non-binding Memorandum of Understanding" last month, and a US-built Defender will be the first product to come from this collaboration.

Land Rover Defender Octa Photo by: Land Rover

Land Rover currently builds the Defender 90, 110, and 130 at its production facility in Nitra, Slovakia. A new model will be launched on a new Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform with hybrid and all-electric powertrain options, both of which will likely be sold in the US market now that the Defender will be made in North America.

JLR revealed other portfolio plans, including new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, both remaining on the modular longitudinal architecture (MLA) platform with mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric versions. The company says its first EV on the EMA platform will be revealed later this year, possibly the "baby Defender" that has been rumored for years.

What do you think?

Land Rover also has plans to evolve the Discovery SUV but has it “stay true to its roots,” while Jaguar will become a fully electric brand. The Type 01 will launch later this year as a low-slung four-door GT.

Motor1’s Take: Moving Defender production to the US should help Land Rover avoid the 15.0% tariff that is currently imposed on Slovakia, up from the previous 2.5%. We will be interested to see what benefits Stellantis gets from this deal, as JLR finally makes a foothold into North America with a US production partner.

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